Rahul Gandhi Targets ‘System’ At Indore Student Event, Mohan Yadav Calls Remarks ‘Jhoot ki Goonj’

Rahul Gandhi spoke at the Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Indore on Saturday
He said the system fears students who ask questions and favours blind followers
Gandhi linked student grievances to paper leaks, recruitment irregularities and weak education spending
Rahul Gandhi accused the “system” of fearing questioning students and favouring “andhbhakts (blind followers)” at a student outreach programme in Indore on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hit back, calling it “Jhoot ki Goonj” and accusing Gandhi of speaking without facts. The exchange matters because it turns a student-focused event into a wider political fight over education, jobs and public institutions.
Hindustan Times reported that the story was published on 20 Sept 2026 at 09:08 am IST under the byline of Shruti Tomar.
Addressing students at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, Gandhi linked student grievances to what he described as a broader institutional failure. Yadav countered that Gandhi should have relied on facts and data while speaking on education and children.
System Versus Students
Gandhi framed the Indore event around conflict between students and entrenched power structures. The theme of the programme was “system versus students”.
“Students ask what this system is and how it suppresses their future. Today we talk about that system,” he said at the programme in Indore.
He said the initiative was meant to highlight paper leaks, institutional failures, recruitment irregularities, collapsing infrastructure and privatisation of education. Gandhi also alleged that politics, business, judiciary, bureaucracy, education, media, entertainment and sports had been “captured”.
“Students ask how two people captured India’s business, why the judiciary and Election Commission don’t do their work, why papers keep getting leaked. That is why the system does not want students. It wants andhbhakts (blind followers) anti-students who never ask questions,” Gandhi said.
Budget And Vacancies
Gandhi also attacked the Union government’s education spending. He alleged that education’s share in the Union Budget had fallen from 4.6 per cent in 2014 to 2.6 per cent.
“In 2014, when we were in power, 4.6% of the budget went to education. Today it is only 2.6%,” he said.
He then tied that claim to a wider charge about resource allocation. “That means ₹ 7.7 lakh crore that should have gone to education went instead into the hands of billionaires like Adani and Ambani. In the last 10 years, ₹ 1.5 crore scholarships have been snatched away. Ten lakh teacher posts lie vacant. This is how the education system is being ruined,” he said.
Students Raise Grievances
Students raised a list of complaints. Those came from across Madhya Pradesh and included recruitment delays, examination irregularities, inadequate hostels and the withholding of government appointments amid legal proceedings over the OBC quota.
Gandhi responded by placing students at the centre of the debate over education and jobs. He said students were the “foundation of the country” and that education was their right.
Yadav Hits Back
Yadav rejected Gandhi’s remarks and said he should have presented facts and data while speaking about education and children.
“Today, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a programme titled ‘Jhoot ki Goonj’ in Indore.” Yadav said.
“As usual, he appeared careless about his topic, and today again, the same was evident. He interacted with some children and young friends without any preparation. It seemed that Congress members organised this event to spread confusion among the public based on their own agenda,” Yadav said.