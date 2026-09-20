Rahul Gandhi Targets ‘System’ At Indore Student Event, Mohan Yadav Calls Remarks ‘Jhoot ki Goonj’

He then tied that claim to a wider charge about resource allocation. “That means ₹ 7.7 lakh crore that should have gone to education went instead into the hands of billionaires like Adani and Ambani. In the last 10 years, ₹ 1.5 crore scholarships have been snatched away. Ten lakh teacher posts lie vacant. This is how the education system is being ruined,” he said.