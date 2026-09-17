Narendra Modi Turns 76: How Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav Wished PM On His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 as leaders across parties offered greetings.
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav wished Modi good health.
Arvind Kejriwal paired his birthday message with electoral-roll manipulation allegations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, drawing birthday greetings from political leaders across party lines. While several Opposition leaders confined themselves to brief messages, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal used the occasion to renew his allegations of electoral-roll manipulation in Delhi.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wished Modi good health and longevity. “Happy birthday to PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you good health and a long life,” Gandhi posted on X.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge struck a similar note. “Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,” he said.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his greetings, saying: “Birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and best wishes for a healthy, active, and meaningful life!”
Kejriwal, however, combined his birthday message with an attack on the prime minister. Sharing a news report that 40% of the names added to the electoral rolls before the 2025 Delhi Assembly election were absent from the Special Intensive Revision draft list, he accused the government of undermining the electoral process.
“So, this is how Modi ji won Delhi. By massively tampering with the voter lists. Congratulations Modi ji for killing Indian democracy. Happy birthday,” Kejriwal posted on X.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among the other leaders who greeted Modi.
Shah described the prime minister as a symbol of “tireless hard work, sacrifice, and foresight”. In a post on X, he said Modi had made “karma his sadhana” and national service the central purpose of his life. He also prayed for Modi’s health and longevity, expressing hope that India would continue progressing towards its goal of becoming a developed country by 2047.
The home minister shared visuals from the flagging-off ceremony of the “Vadnagar to Varanasi” motorcycle rally, organised in Gujarat under the BJP’s month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan.
Rajnath Singh said India was advancing towards the goal of “Viksit Bharat” under Modi’s leadership. He cited developments in infrastructure, digital connectivity, welfare delivery, innovation and entrepreneurship, while highlighting efforts to improve ease of living and create more opportunities.
Singh said Modi had placed good governance and public service at the centre of India’s development journey. He wished the prime minister a long and healthy life and continued strength in serving the country.
Yogi Adityanath highlighted Modi’s 25 years in public office and credited him with bringing a new sense of transformation to people’s lives.
“Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has awakened a new consciousness of transformation in the lives of every individual by making service his spiritual practice, good governance his resolve, and nation-building his supreme objective during his 25 years of public life,” Adityanath said.
“This journey of resolve through service, self-reliance through labour, and prosperity through swadeshi will give new momentum to the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’,” he added.