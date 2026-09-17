Gurugram Bike Crash: Police To Reconstruct Crime Scene, Five-Member SIT Formed

Police will reconstruct the alleged road-rage incident with the two accused.
A five-member SIT will examine CCTV footage and conflicting accounts.
Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin remain in custody until September 18.
Gurugram Police will reconstruct the scene of the alleged road-rage incident involving woman biker Sia after a local court remanded accused driver Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin Lovneesh to two days of police custody.
A local court granted the remand on Wednesday, allowing investigators to take the accused to Golf Course Road and recreate the sequence of events. Police also plan to question them about the whereabouts of another person allegedly involved, Times of India reported quoting Bainsla’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal.
The two accused will remain in police custody until September 18, when the matter is scheduled to come up for its next hearing. Police arrested them in Rajasthan after a video of Sia being knocked down near the Sector 55-56 Rapid Metro station circulated widely on social media.
Police have also formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed inquiry. The team, headed by the ACP (C&W), includes the Sector 56 station house officer, the Sohna Crime Branch in-charge and two other officers.
The SIT will examine CCTV recordings, reconstruct the incident and scrutinise the conflicting accounts presented by Sia and the accused.
Investigators added an attempt-to-murder charge against Bainsla after reviewing video footage. The case was registered at Sector 56 police station.
Sia has alleged that the car followed her before hitting her motorcycle and leaving the scene. In a video statement posted on Instagram, she said footage from two cameras showed the vehicle moving across lanes before striking her bike. She also questioned why the driver failed to stop after the collision.
Bainsla has denied hitting her intentionally. He claimed that a group of 22 to 23 bikers was riding aggressively, repeatedly overtaking his car and slowing down in front of it.
His lawyer has alleged that the riders were racing, speeding and performing stunts. He described the collision as a case of negligence and disputed allegations that it was a deliberate hit-and-run.
Police had begun analysing CCTV footage before constituting the SIT, which will now investigate the full sequence of events and assess the claims made by both sides.