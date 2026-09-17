Gurugram Bike Crash: Police To Reconstruct Crime Scene, Five-Member SIT Formed

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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The two accused will remain in police custody until September 18, when the matter is scheduled to come up for its next hearing

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Speeding car hits woman biker, drags sports bike in Gurugram; probe underway
A combo image shows a sports bike ridden by Siya, after a speeding car allegedly hit her, knocking her off the bike and dragging it for several metres, on Golf Course Road, in Gurugram. | Photo: Handout via PTI
Summary of this article

  • Police will reconstruct the alleged road-rage incident with the two accused.

  • A five-member SIT will examine CCTV footage and conflicting accounts.

  • Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin remain in custody until September 18.

Gurugram Police will reconstruct the scene of the alleged road-rage incident involving woman biker Sia after a local court remanded accused driver Kalyan Bainsla and his cousin Lovneesh to two days of police custody.

A local court granted the remand on Wednesday, allowing investigators to take the accused to Golf Course Road and recreate the sequence of events. Police also plan to question them about the whereabouts of another person allegedly involved, Times of India reported quoting Bainsla’s lawyer, Lalit Bindal.

The two accused will remain in police custody until September 18, when the matter is scheduled to come up for its next hearing. Police arrested them in Rajasthan after a video of Sia being knocked down near the Sector 55-56 Rapid Metro station circulated widely on social media.

Police personnel escort Kalyan Bainsla, accused of chasing and ramming his car into woman biker Shivani Chauhan (Sia) on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, following his arrest in Dausa district, Rajasthan. - | Photo: PTI
Gurugram Hit-And-Run: Court Sends Kalyan Bainsla, Cousin To Two-Day Police Remand

By PTI

Police have also formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed inquiry. The team, headed by the ACP (C&W), includes the Sector 56 station house officer, the Sohna Crime Branch in-charge and two other officers.

The SIT will examine CCTV recordings, reconstruct the incident and scrutinise the conflicting accounts presented by Sia and the accused.

Related Content
Screengrab of the viral video of Sia being hit by a car - Gurugram Police/Screengrab
Screengrab of the viral video of Sia being hit by a car - Gurugram Police/Screengrab
A combo image shows a sports bike ridden by a woman, after a speeding car allegedly hit her, knocking her off the bike and dragging it for several metres, on Golf Course Road, in Gurugram. - | Photo: Handout via PTI
The collision was captured on an action camera mounted on her bike - Instagram/@rebelwheels_sia

Investigators added an attempt-to-murder charge against Bainsla after reviewing video footage. The case was registered at Sector 56 police station.

Sia has alleged that the car followed her before hitting her motorcycle and leaving the scene. In a video statement posted on Instagram, she said footage from two cameras showed the vehicle moving across lanes before striking her bike. She also questioned why the driver failed to stop after the collision.

Screengrab of the viral video of Sia being hit by a car - Gurugram Police/Screengrab
Gurugram Hit-And-Run: Bainsla's Lawyer Calls Crash Accidental, Accuses Biker of Seeking Publicity

By Outlook News Desk

Bainsla has denied hitting her intentionally. He claimed that a group of 22 to 23 bikers was riding aggressively, repeatedly overtaking his car and slowing down in front of it.

His lawyer has alleged that the riders were racing, speeding and performing stunts. He described the collision as a case of negligence and disputed allegations that it was a deliberate hit-and-run.

Police had begun analysing CCTV footage before constituting the SIT, which will now investigate the full sequence of events and assess the claims made by both sides.

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