Gurugram Bike Crash: Main Accused Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Rajasthan; Charged With Attempt-To-Murder

Gurugram Police have arrested main accused Kalyan Bainsla in Rajasthan, hours after adding an attempt-to-murder charge to the viral bike crash case.
Bainsla denies deliberately hitting biker Sia and claims he fled the scene fearing an attack, while Sia and her family allege the collision was intentional.
The case has escalated from rash driving and endangering public safety charges to Section 109 of the BNS, which covers attempt to murder.
The main accused in the Gurugram bike crash case, Kalyan Bainsla, was arrested in Rajasthan on Tuesday, hours after Gurugram Police added an attempt-to-murder charge to the FIR following the viral video of a car allegedly ramming into a woman biker on Golf Course Road.
The FIR was initially registered on Monday under Sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to endangering the life or personal safety of others and rash driving. Police later added Section 109, which deals with attempt to murder.
The case came to light after a video posted by Delhi biker Sia showing the incident went viral on social media. Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case.
What Happened On Golf Course Road?
According to police, the incident took place early Sunday when Sia was riding her Aprilia sports bike with a group of riders. She alleged that the driver of a white Maruti Ciaz drove dangerously close to her, chased her and repeatedly signalled her to stop.
In a video posted on social media, Sia said she asked the driver to maintain distance but claimed he continued pursuing her. She also alleged that the occupants of the car were drunk.
Sia said one of her friends tried to shield her from the car, but the vehicle allegedly rammed into her motorcycle, causing her to fall and sustain injuries.
Bainsla, however, has denied deliberately hitting the biker. He said he was travelling with his family and had asked the woman to slow down. He claimed he lost control of the car near a U-turn when Sia turned without checking her mirrors.
He also claimed he fled the spot because he feared an attack by a mob.
“I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up,” Bainsla was quoted as saying by ANI.
Biker, Family Reject Bainsla’s Version
Sia has maintained that the collision was deliberate and questioned why Bainsla did not stop if he was genuinely concerned about her after the crash.
“If you felt so sorry for me, why did you not stop at that time?” she said in a second video posted on Monday.
Her family has also backed her account. Sia’s father told ANI that the incident was a matter of women’s safety and said strict action should be taken. Her brother said she was experiencing trauma following the incident and alleged that four people in the car were drunk.
Bainsla’s lawyer, meanwhile, blamed the biker and alleged that the video was being used to gain social-media followers. He claimed Sia was riding at a speed of 140-170 kmph and said the crash occurred as the car and bike moved in opposite directions to avoid the footpath.
The lawyer also said Bainsla was travelling with three others after visiting relatives in Delhi and that they left the scene fearing a possible lynching.
The competing claims are now part of the police investigation. Bainsla’s arrest comes as the case escalates from allegations of rash driving to an attempt-to-murder charge.