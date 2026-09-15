2026 Emmy Awards: Noah Wyle, Matthew Rhys, Kate O'Flynn Pose With Awards; Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Julia Garner Dazzle

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A host of celebrities attended the star-studded 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Some of the best pictures were captured at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. Celebs including Noah Wyle, Matthew Rhys, Stephen Root, Katie Dippold and others posed with their awards. Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Claire Danes and Julia Garner, among others, put their best fashion foot forward at the prestigious award night.

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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle poses in the press room with the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "The Pitt" and outstanding drama series for "The Pitt" during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Matthew Rhys
Matthew Rhys poses in the press room with the awards for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "The Beast In Me," and outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "Widow's Bay" during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. | Photo; Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Stephen Root
Stephen Root poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Widow's Bay" during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Katie Dippold
Katie Dippold poses in the press room with the award for outstanding writing for a comedy series for "Widow's Bay" during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-The team from DTF St. Louis
The team from "DTF St. Louis" pose in the press room with the award for outstanding limited or anthology series during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Woody Harrelson, left, and Matthew McConaughey
Woody Harrelson, left, and Matthew McConaughey present the award for outstanding comedy series during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Host Mariska Hargitay and Taylor Swift
Host Mariska Hargitay left, and Taylor Swift in a "Law and Order: SVU" skit during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning
Elle Fanning, left, Dakota Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, David E. Kelley, and Nicole Kidman at the Television Academy's 78th Emmy Awards telecast at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026 in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-The team from Widows Bay
The team from "Widow's Bay" accept the award for outstanding comedy series during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Zendaya
Zendaya arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Meg Stalter
Meg Stalter, left, and Paul W. Downs arrive at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Sarah Pidgeon
Sarah Pidgeon arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Elysia Roorbach
Elysia Roorbach arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Julia Garner
Julia Garner arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Miranda Rae Mayo
Miranda Rae Mayo arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Claire Danes
Claire Danes arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Kate OFlynn
Kate O'Flynn accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Widow's Bay" during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Host Mariska Hargitay
Host Mariska Hargitay, center, performs during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Jean Smart
Jean Smart poses in the press room with the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Hacks"during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Allison Janney
Allison Janney poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for "The Diplomat" during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Noah Beck
Noah Beck, from left, Jessica Belkin, Stephen Amell, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, and Brooks Nader present the award for outstanding reality/competition series during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Sally Field
Sally Field accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Remarkably Bright Creatures" during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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78th Emmy Awards highlights-Andrew Rannells, Host Mariska Hargitay
Andrew Rannells, left, and Host Mariska Hargitay perform during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire performs "Appalachian Memories" in tribute to Dolly Parton during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Alexa Marcano, left, and Damian Marcano
Alexa Marcano, left, and Damian Marcano arrive at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Sara Wyle
Noah Wyle, right, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "The Pitt" and outstanding drama series for "The Pitt," and Sara Wyle pose in the press room during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Te team from The Pitt
Te team from "The Pitt" pose with the award for outstanding drama series in the press room during the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
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78th Emmy Awards 2026 highlights-Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

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