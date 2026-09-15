2026 Emmy Awards: Noah Wyle, Matthew Rhys, Kate O'Flynn Pose With Awards; Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Julia Garner Dazzle

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A host of celebrities attended the star-studded 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Some of the best pictures were captured at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 14. Celebs including Noah Wyle, Matthew Rhys, Stephen Root, Katie Dippold and others posed with their awards. Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Claire Danes and Julia Garner, among others, put their best fashion foot forward at the prestigious award night.
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