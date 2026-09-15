India Pacer Lands County Cricket Move After Duleep Trophy Heroics

Mukesh Kumar joins Nottinghamshire for the final two County Championship matches of 2026
He enters the stint after taking 12 wickets in the Duleep Trophy at an average of 14.91
The India pacer has 233 first-class wickets from 60 matches at an average of 21.79
India pacer Mukesh Kumar has earned a new overseas opportunity, signing for Nottinghamshire for the final two matches of the 2026 County Championship season. The move comes just days after the right-arm seamer helped East Zone win the Duleep Trophy, giving him a chance to test his skills in English conditions.
Mukesh's arrival is particularly significant because it marks the first time he will represent a domestic team outside India. Nottinghamshire are also entering a crucial phase of their title defence, with only two matches remaining in Division One. The Indian pacer therefore joins at a stage when his experience and red-ball expertise could have an immediate impact.
“I am really pleased to sign for Nottinghamshire at an important time in the season. I can’t wait to arrive in England and test myself in county cricket. I want to contribute as much as I can while I am here to help Nottinghamshire to success, and I am looking forward to working with the coaches and my new teammates," Mukesh said in a club release.
Why Nottinghamshire Signed Mukesh Kumar
Mukesh heads to Trent Bridge in excellent red-ball form. He played a key role in East Zone's Duleep Trophy triumph over South Zone, taking 3/62 in the final as his side secured the title on the basis of a first-innings lead. He finished the tournament with 12 wickets at an average of 14.91, making him one of the standout bowlers in the competition.
Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores highlighted that the seamer arrives match-ready after immediately featuring in the Duleep Trophy final. Nottinghamshire are currently second in Division One, four points behind leaders Somerset, with two games left, making Mukesh's short stint particularly timely.
“We’re really excited to get Mukesh over at what is a crucial time of the season," Moores said.
Mukesh Kumar's Career: Numbers That Stand Out
Mukesh, 32, has built his reputation largely through domestic cricket. He has taken 233 wickets in 60 first-class matches at an average of 21.79, including 13 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul. His accuracy and ability to maintain pressure over long spells have been central to his success.
At international level, Mukesh has played 26 matches for India, three Tests, six ODIs and 17 T20Is. He has taken 7 Test wickets, five ODI wickets and 20 T20I wickets. His last international appearance came in July 2024, making this County Championship opportunity an important chance to showcase his red-ball credentials again.