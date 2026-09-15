Ousmane Dembele Dismisses Kylian Mbappe's 'Chosen One' Label in Ballon d'Or Debate

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele asserted he was 'never the chosen one' following Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 victory at Brest
Dembele's remarks responded directly to Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, who previously claimed he was always viewed as 'the chosen one'
Mbappe stated in an interview with France Football that no player performed better than him during the previous football season
Dembélé dismissed talk about status. He has "never been the chosen one", the forward said, following Kylian Mbappé's remarks about expectations in modern football. The comments came after Paris Saint-Germain secured a 1-0 victory at Brest, where reporters asked Dembélé about winning the Ballon d'Or for a second straight year.
Dembélé is the current holder of the award. He appeared to be responding to Mbappé's comments about how both players have been viewed over their careers.
Mbappé's Self-Assessment
Mbappé made his case clear. Speaking to France Football, the Real Madrid attacker said "there wasn't anyone better than me last season." He also contrasted the external demands placed on each player, explaining that Dembélé had "always been seen as a talented player" while adding: "I've always been seen as the chosen one."
Those remarks drew a contrast between natural promise and long-term expectation. Dembélé's response after Brest answered that point without naming Mbappé directly.
Dembélé's Response
"I've always been at the back of the class working hard," Dembélé said.
"Throughout my career, I haven't said a word, I've worked incredibly hard."
"Like I said, I was never the chosen one, but I worked hard and last year I was rewarded after a fantastic year with Paris Saint-Germain."
"And this year, we'll see how it goes -- no pressure, taking it easy."
Ballon D'Or Context
Last week, the 29-year-old cited Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mbappé as his top three candidates to take the prize.
But he said: "I don't think this trophy is unpredictable. I think it will remain in the hands of a Paris Saint-Germain player."
Dembélé became the sixth Frenchman to win the Ballon d'Or last year after playing a starring role in PSG's historic season under Luis Enrique.
The forward scored 35 goals in all competitions as PSG won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and their first Champions League title, beating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final.
Mbappé, who left PSG for Real Madrid in 2024, finished seventh in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting despite scoring 44 goals in all competitions in his debut season in the Spanish capital.