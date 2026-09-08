Ballon D’Or 2026 Nominees: Who Made The Cut And Who Missed Out Ahead Of October 26 Ceremony?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Published at:

The 2026 Ballon d’Or shortlist features Ousmane Dembele, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, while Alexia Putellas leads the women’s contenders after Aitana Bonmati misses out

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Ballon D’Or 2026 Nominees
Ballon d’Or awards ceremony: Ousmane Dembélé (Golden Ball) | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Summary of this article

  • Ousmane Dembele, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe headline the 30-player men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist

  • Aitana Bonmati misses out after three consecutive wins, with Alexia Putellas among the women’s favourites

  • The 2026 Ballon d’Or winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 26

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is officially underway, with France Football unveiling the 30 nominees for both the men’s and women’s awards on Tuesday. The winners will be crowned on October 26 in London, marking the first time the prestigious ceremony will be held outside Paris. The move also commemorates the 70th anniversary of the award, first won by England legend Stanley Matthews in 1956.

Defending men’s champion Ousmane Dembele is back among the contenders after another outstanding campaign with Paris Saint-Germain. Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi are also on the list.

Messi’s inclusion is particularly notable as the eight-time winner returns to the shortlist after missing out in 2024 and 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, remains absent.

Dembele helped PSG retain their European crown, while Kane enjoyed one of the most productive seasons of his career with Bayern Munich. Mbappe also strengthened his case during the World Cup, where he finished as the tournament’s leading scorer. Lamine Yamal and Rodri are among the other prominent contenders following Spain’s World Cup triumph.

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Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
France's Ousmane Dembele (7) celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Thursday, July 9, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Matt Slocum
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Bonmatí Missing As Putellas Leads Women’s Race

The women’s award is guaranteed to have a new winner after Aitana Bonmatí was left out of the 30-player shortlist. The Barcelona midfielder had won the previous three editions but missed much of the campaign because of injury. Her absence opens the door for former winner Alexia Putellas, who is among the leading contenders.

Barcelona remain strongly represented, with Ewa Pajor, Caroline Graham Hansen, Patri Guijarro, Cata Coll, Claudia Pina and Esmee Brugts also nominated. Other major names include Lyon’s Melchie Dumornay, Arsenal’s Alessia Russo, Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw and Vivianne Miedema, and Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir.

The awards are decided through voting by journalists from the top 100 FIFA-ranked nations for the men’s prize and the top 50 for the women’s award. Voters assess individual performances first, followed by team success and titles, with sporting conduct also taken into account.

2026 Ballon d’Or: Complete Nominee Lists

Men’s NomineesWomen’s Nominees
Ousmane DembéléSelma Bacha
Jude BellinghamBarbra Banda
Pau CubarsíKlara Bühl
Marc CucurellaEsmee Brugts
Luis DíazMariona Caldentey
Bruno FernandesScarlett Camberos
Erling HaalandKerstin Casparij
Gabriel MagalhãesTemwa Chawinga
Harry KaneCata Coll
Achraf HakimiMelchie Dumornay
Khvicha KvaratskheliaCaroline Graham Hansen
Lamine YamalAlex Greenwood
MarquinhosPatri Guijarro
Sadio ManéPernille Harder
Kylian MbappéYui Hasegawa
Lautaro MartínezRose Lavelle
Lionel MessiMapi León
Nuno MendesLorena
João NevesMelvine Malard
Michael OliseManaka Matsukubo
Willian PachoVivianne Miedema
Julián QuiñonesEwa Pajor
Declan RiceClaudia Pina
RodriAlexia Putellas
Ferran TorresWendie Renard
Dayot UpamecanoAlessia Russo
Vinícius Jr.Khadija Shaw
VitinhaMomoko Tanikawa
Fabian RuizCaroline Weir
William SalibaTessa Wullaert

The 2026 ceremony promises a particularly open men’s race, while the women’s category will crown a new champion after Bonmatí’s three-year reign. With the shortlist now confirmed, the focus shifts to the final weeks of debate before the winners are revealed in London.

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