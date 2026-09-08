Porto Vs Manchester City Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League: When & Where To Watch On UCL Group Stage Clash

FC Porto and Manchester City will renew their Champions League rivalry at the Estadio do Dragao
Porto enter the clash on a seven-match winning streak across all competitions
Manchester City have dominated the previous meetings, winning three of their four encounters
Both teams have perfect domestic records. This will be the fifth competitive meeting between the two clubs. Neither side has lost to the other in their previous meetings.
FC Porto returned to the Champions League proper for the first time since the 2023-24 season after winning the Primeira Liga title last season. They are also in strong form, having won seven consecutive matches across all competitions.
Manchester City, meanwhile, struggled to a narrow 1-0 win over Coventry City at the weekend. Maresca's side have won all three of their Premier League games this season. However, their European away form has been less impressive than their home record.
All You Need To Know About FC Porto vs Manchester City UCL Match
The last time FC Porto and Manchester City faced each other in the UEFA Champions League, the match ended in a goalless 0-0 draw. The two sides will now meet again, with both teams looking to gain an early advantage in their latest European encounter.
The teams have faced each other four times previously, with Porto losing three of those meetings. Their only positive result came in December 2020, when they played out a 0-0 draw. Manchester City have otherwise dominated the fixture.
When And Where Will The FC Porto vs Manchester City UCL Match Take Place?
The match will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.
How Can Fans Watch The FC Porto vs Manchester City UCL Match In India?
Streaming: The UEFA Champions League will be streamed exclusively on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
TV Broadcast: The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 5, along with their respective HD feeds.
Predicted Squads
FC Porto Predicted XI: D. Costa, N. Pérez, F. Moura, A. Costa, J. Kiwior, P. Rosario, I. Hwang, G. Veiga, Pepe, S. Giménez, W. Gomes
Manager: F. Farioli
Manchester City Predicted XI: G. Donnarumma, R. Dias, A. Khusanov, M. Guéhi, J. Gvardiol, E. Anderson, E. Fernández, R. Cherki, I. Ndiaye, A. Semenyo, E. Haaland
Manager: E. Maresca