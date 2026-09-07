Parineeti Chopra's Netflix Series, Shaque, Sets Release Date, Drops Poster

Parineeti Chopra leads the new Netflix show, Shaque: Trust No One.
Rensil D'Silva created the series and helmed several episodes.
The show marks Chopra's first series project.
Netflix has announced that the release date of the upcoming Parineeti Chopra led mystery thriller series, Shaque: Trust No One. The series trails a mother's nine-year quest for her lost kid that is filled with unexpected revelations. The makers dropped a new poster of the series accompanied by the caption, “Shaque ki sui chal padi hai, tareekh nazdeek aa rahi hai. Watch Shaque, out 24 Sept, only on Netflix.”
The series is created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, directed by Rensil D’Silva, and backed by Alchemy Films.
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Shaque is a gripping emotional crime drama with elements of a thriller but at its heart, it is a story about a mother’s relentless nine-year search for her child. The story effortlessly moves between the emotional intensity of a mother’s search and the tension of a tightly woven thriller. The characters are central to this journey, each carrying their own conflicts and secrets, constantly shifting our understanding of what has happened and where the truth lies. We’re thrilled to collaborate again with creator-producer Siddharth P. Malhotra and partner with Rensil D’Silva as he makes his Netflix debut with this story. With a powerhouse female ensemble featuring Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan and Harleen Sethi, alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas and Anup Soni, Shaque promises to be a perfect binge-watch.”
Shaque: Trust No One Cast Details
Director and co-creator Rensil D’Silva adds, “Shaque is a thriller built on uncertainty. Every revelation raises another question, and every relationship has another layer waiting to be uncovered. What fascinated me was the opportunity to tell a suspenseful story through the deeply emotional journey of a mother who has spent nine years refusing to give up. I've been fortunate to collaborate with Netflix on this bold, deeply emotional and layered story. We have tried to create a world where the audience is constantly second-guessing what they see and whom they trust. I hope Shaque keeps audiences guessing right until the very end.”
The series, which was previously titled Talaash: A Mother's Search, features an ensemble cast that includes Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas.
Shaque: Trust No One is out on September 24 on Netflix. Parineeti Chopra was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imitiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024).