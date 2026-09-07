Parineeti Chopra's Netflix Series, Shaque, Sets Release Date, Drops Poster

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Shaque is a gripping emotional crime drama with elements of a thriller but at its heart, it is a story about a mother’s relentless nine-year search for her child. The story effortlessly moves between the emotional intensity of a mother’s search and the tension of a tightly woven thriller. The characters are central to this journey, each carrying their own conflicts and secrets, constantly shifting our understanding of what has happened and where the truth lies. We’re thrilled to collaborate again with creator-producer Siddharth P. Malhotra and partner with Rensil D’Silva as he makes his Netflix debut with this story. With a powerhouse female ensemble featuring Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan and Harleen Sethi, alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas and Anup Soni, Shaque promises to be a perfect binge-watch.”