Mahatma Gandhi First Look: Manoj Bajpayee Is Unrecognisable In Sudhir Mishra’s Film

Manoj Bajpayee's Mahatma Gandhi first look showcases his striking transformation.
Sudhir Mishra’s Gandhi film explores a lesser-known 21-day historical period.
Saurabh Shukla joins Manoj Bajpayee in the upcoming historical drama.
Manoj Bajpayee is set to portray Mahatma Gandhi on screen for the first time, and his transformation has already caught attention. The first look at Manoj Bajpayee as Mahatma Gandhi from filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's upcoming historical drama was unveiled on Sunday, showing the actor in a striking new avatar.
The image shows Bajpayee dressed as Gandhi, complete with his bald head, loincloth, and walking stick. He is seen looking ahead while several freedom fighters walk behind him, with a banner reading ‘Long Live Mahatma Gandhi' visible in the background.
Manoj Bajpayee transforms into Mahatma Gandhi
The yet-untitled film is being directed by Sudhir Mishra, known for films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Dharavi. Saurabh Shukla is also part of the cast in a key role.
According to an ANI report, the story focuses on a lesser-known 21-day period from India's freedom struggle. The makers have kept further details about the historical drama under wraps, including its title and release plans.
The project is being produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under Benaras Mediaworks, while NH Studioz is presenting the film.
Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film
The Gandhi project comes as Bajpayee continues to add varied roles to his filmography. He will next appear in Last Man in Tower, alongside Boman Irani and Divya Dutta.
Directed by Ben Rekhi, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name. It marks Bajpayee's first on-screen collaboration with Irani and is produced by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.
Last Man in Tower is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on September 11. Meanwhile, Bajpayee's Gandhi transformation has given audiences an early glimpse at what could be another striking performance from the National Award-winning actor.