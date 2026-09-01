Last Man In Tower Official Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee’s One Refusal Turns Neighbours Against Him

Manoj Bajpayee's Masterji refuses a redevelopment deal dividing his Mumbai community.
The Last Man In Tower trailer explores greed, compromise and neighbourhood tensions.
Boman Irani and Divya Dutta join Bajpayee in the literary adaptation.
Last Man in Tower's official trailer begins with the promise of a new life. A Mumbai residential building is set to be redeveloped and its residents are presented with an offer that appears difficult to refuse. The possibility of money and better homes quickly excites the community. Everyone, it seems, is ready to move on. Everyone except one man.
Manoj Bajpayee plays Yogesh Mishra, or Masterji, a retired schoolteacher who refuses to sell his flat. What begins as a personal decision soon becomes a problem for the entire building because the redevelopment cannot move forward unless every resident agrees to the deal.
Last Man In Tower trailer explores Mumbai's redevelopment and resistance
The trailer shows Masterji watching his neighbours gradually turn against him. The same people who once formed his community begin seeing him differently as their own futures become tied to his decision.
Boman Irani's character emerges as one of the key figures pushing the redevelopment forward, while Divya Dutta's Mrs Puri appears caught within the growing tension around Masterji's refusal. Conversations that initially revolve around opportunity soon take a sharper turn, with the pressure on the retired teacher steadily mounting.
The trailer makes Masterji's position particularly interesting because he does not appear to be fighting for money. His flat represents something far more personal. While those around him begin calculating what they could gain from redevelopment, he remains attached to the home and life he has built there.
Last Man In Tower cast and crew bring Aravind Adiga's novel to screen
As the trailer progresses, Masterji's refusal appears to isolate him further. The redevelopment project becomes a test of loyalty within the building, with neighbours forced to choose between understanding one man's attachment to his home and securing their own futures.
That is where the trailer's conflict lies. Masterji is not simply standing against a builder. He is standing against the collective desire of his own neighbours, making his refusal increasingly difficult to sustain.
Directed by Ben Rekhi, Last Man in Tower is based on Aravind Adiga's novel and stars Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani and Divya Dutta. The screenplay has been written by Sooni Taraporevala, with Hindi dialogues by Juhi Chaturvedi.
Last Man in Tower is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11, 2026.