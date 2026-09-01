Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa Locks November Release Date

Mysaa has secured a release date.
Rashmika Mandanna leads the action thriller.
Mysaa is out in cinemas on November 27.
Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming action thriller Mysaa has secured a release date. The film, which is billed as India’s first female-led pan-India film, will hit theatres on November 27, 2026. The film is clashing with Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 at the box office.
Mysaa is written and directed by Rawindra Pulle, who had helmed the 2021 Telugu film Ardha Shathabdham and produced by Ajay-Anil Sayyapureddy and Veerasai Gopa under the Unformula Films banner. Music for the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy.
Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller set against the culturally rich backdrop of the Gond tribes. Rashmika Mandanna will lead the film as a Gond woman. Emotional intensity is built into a role demanding considerable physical prowess. In the new look that has been unveiled, Mandanna looks fierce and unstoppable, determined to wrest back what she deserves and is her due. One can expect a slew of high-voltage fight sequences, including an ambitious underwater one to shoot which the actress spent nearly 20 hours underwater over a span of two days. Mandanna didn't use a double.
Mysaa New Look
Sharing the announcement, Mandanna wrote, “MYSAA! The rage! The pain! The heartache! The grief! The grit! The courage! The power and the storm you don’t anticipate coming - That’s Mysaa!”
The makers, UnFormula Films, wrote, “Resilient by nature. Fearless by choice. Unbreakable by spirit. Get ready to experience the world of #MYSAA with #RashmikaMandanna like never before.”
Mandanna was last seen in Cocktail 2, in which she appeared alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Her other awaited upcoming release is Ranabaali, a Telugu action epic directed by Rahul Sankrityan, which stars Vijay Deverakonda apart from Mandanna. She is set to return to work after taking a short break following a hip injury. The actor sustained the injury while shooting for Mysaa and took some time off to recover.