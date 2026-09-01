Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa Locks November Release Date

Mysaa is described as an emotional action thriller set against the culturally rich backdrop of the Gond tribes. Rashmika Mandanna will lead the film as a Gond woman. Emotional intensity is built into a role demanding considerable physical prowess. In the new look that has been unveiled, Mandanna looks fierce and unstoppable, determined to wrest back what she deserves and is her due. One can expect a slew of high-voltage fight sequences, including an ambitious underwater one to shoot which the actress spent nearly 20 hours underwater over a span of two days. Mandanna didn't use a double.