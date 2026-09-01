Olivia Dean To Perform At Lollapalooza India 2027, Indian Fans Celebrate Her Debut

Olivia Dean will perform at Lollapalooza India 2027.
Fans received confirmation after Olivia teased her India visit on August 28.
Lollapalooza India 2027 returns in January with four performance stages.
Olivia Dean is set to make her India debut with a major festival appearance. Olivia Dean's Lollapalooza India 2027 announcement comes days after the Grammy-winning British singer teased fans with a cryptic social media post, leaving many wondering if she was preparing for her first performance in the country.
Olivia Dean Lollapalooza India 2027 appearance confirmed
On August 28, Olivia had shared an Instagram story featuring the Indian flag emoji alongside the words “See you soon?” A Laylo RSVP link titled “Loving In India. Olivia Dean” was also posted, fuelling speculation about a possible concert or festival appearance.
Fans who registered through the link received confirmation directly from the singer on Tuesday. In the message, she announced that she was headlining Lollapalooza 2027 and shared an artist-sale link with a code for early ticket access.
Lollapalooza India has not yet announced its official 2027 lineup, meaning Olivia appears to have revealed her own place on the bill ahead of the festival organisers.
Fans React To Olivia Dean’s India Debut
The announcement quickly triggered excitement on social media. One fan celebrated Olivia’s arrival at the festival, while another said their mind would be lost if the singer came to India. A third joked that they would be too broke to attend.
Olivia is already familiar with the Lollapalooza stage. She headlined the third night of Lollapalooza Chicago in August 2026 and was joined by Sam Fender for their collaboration Rein Me In.
Lollapalooza India 2027 Date And Venue
Lollapalooza India will return to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse for its fifth edition on January 23 and 24, 2027. The two-day festival will feature four stages and more than 20 hours of live performances. Early Bird tickets are scheduled to go on sale on September 2.