Magudam: Vishal Confirms Directorial Debut Release, Trailer To Unveil This Week

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The actor confirmed that the trailer will arrive this week, giving fans a fresh look at the ambitious action drama featuring multiple avatars and a star-studded cast.

Magudam
Magudam Release Confirmed Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Magudam marks Vishal's first directorial venture after taking over production midway.

  • Super Good Films' 99th production features Anjali, Dushara Vijayan and GV Prakash Kumar.

  • Trailer arrives August 7 before the worldwide theatrical release on August 14.

Magudam, Vishal's long-awaited directorial debut, has officially locked its theatrical release, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the film. The actor shared the update on social media alongside new posters, confirming that the action drama will arrive in cinemas worldwide after its trailer is unveiled later this week. The announcement has renewed excitement for a project that marks a significant milestone in Vishal's career.

Vishal shares Magudam update

Taking to X, Vishal announced the latest schedule for the film, writing, "The Crown is Ready!! #Magudam/ #Makutam Trailer from August 7th & releasing worldwide on August 14th." The announcement came after the film, initially expected to release in July, was delayed without an official explanation.

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The teaser, unveiled earlier this year, showcased Vishal in multiple avatars, including a corporate employee, a gangster and an ageing assassin, hinting at a story that unfolds across different timelines or identities.

Magudam marks Vishal's first film as director

Magudam began with filmmaker Ravi Arasu attached as director before Vishal took over the project midway through production. Ravi Arasu continues to receive story credit despite the directorial change.

Earlier reports suggested differences between Vishal and Ravi Arasu over the project. However, FEFSI president RK Selvamani later told The Times of India that the misunderstanding had been resolved amicably and that Ravi Arasu had voluntarily stepped away from directing the film.

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The film also stars Anjali, Dushara Vijayan, John Vijay, Ajay and Vamsi Krishna, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Produced by Super Good Films, the project marks the banner's 99th production. Principal photography wrapped in November 2025 after filming an extensive 17-day climax sequence.

Meanwhile, Vishal was last seen in Madha Gaja Raja and is also working on Purushan, directed by Sundar C.

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The trailer for Magudam will be released on August 7, while the film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14.

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