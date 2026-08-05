Batwara 1947 Actress Kanikka Kapur Reacts To Comparisons With Kiara Advani: 'I Am Used To It'

Kanikka Kapur has reacted to widespread online comparisons with Kiara Advani following the release of her character poster for Batwara 1947.
Kapur, who co-stars with Karan Deol, addressed speculation that the image used artificial intelligence.
She also shared her rigorous audition process before Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta.
Actor Kanikka Kapur was compared with Kiara Advani following the release of her character poster for Batwara 1947. Many speculated that artificial intelligence (AI) had been used to create the poster. The upcoming period drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is led by Sunny Deol and also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Karan Deol, among others. In an interview, Kanikka shared her thoughts on comparisons and audition details.
On comparisons with Kiara Advani
The comparisons started when the makers unveiled character posters for Kanikka and Karan Deol. People started calling her Kiara's doppelganger.
In an interview with Variety India, Kanikka said, "I am leaving it to the people to judge if they find me like Kiara. I have been reading mixed comments. Many people are convinced that I look like her in the poster, while some have said that I don’t. I have been compared to Kiara before as well. So, I am used to it now. Earlier, I would clarify whether it’s her or me, but now I laugh it off. I am used to it and I find her very pretty. So, I have no problem with the comparisons," Kanikka said.
"I did not discuss it with anyone and no one spoke to me about it. I am just happy to be on the poster," she added.
On her audition for Batwara 1947
"Sometimes, you don’t know what you are auditioning for, so cracking it becomes easier. When I was selected for Dono, I did not know I was auditioning for Rajshri Productions. For this film, I met Rajkumar Santoshi before my auditions. So, I knew about the project’s scale," she said.
The young actress also said that she did feel the pressure, but gave her best. Kanikka also revealed that she had to work on her dialect.
The casting process involved several strict testing phases.
"There were multiple rounds of auditions. First with the casting director, then at Aamir Khan Productions’ office where even Aamir Khan saw my audition. While performing the scene, I could see him watching. I was scared, as it was a huge deal for me. Before being finalised, the last audition was on the sets," Kanikka recalled.
She received unexpected praise from established actors.
"When the director said ‘cut,’ I could hear everyone clapping. Then I saw Preity Zinta standing up and clapping for me. I went and hugged her. She told me that I performed the scene really well," Kanikka said further.
Batwara 1947 is scheduled to hit the screens on August 14, 2026.