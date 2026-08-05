Batwara 1947 Actress Kanikka Kapur Reacts To Comparisons With Kiara Advani: 'I Am Used To It'

In an interview with Variety India, Kanikka said, "I am leaving it to the people to judge if they find me like Kiara. I have been reading mixed comments. Many people are convinced that I look like her in the poster, while some have said that I don’t. I have been compared to Kiara before as well. So, I am used to it now. Earlier, I would clarify whether it’s her or me, but now I laugh it off. I am used to it and I find her very pretty. So, I have no problem with the comparisons," Kanikka said.