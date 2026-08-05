Viola Davis Returns To TV With Paramount+ Thriller Series, Ascent

John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, Michael) created the series and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, with Davis and Julius Tennon executive producing under their JuVee Productions banner. Production kicks off in Los Angeles in 2027. Viola Davis previously won an Emmy for her work in the ABC series How to Get Away with Murder, which ran from 2014 to 2020. She also starred in the 2022 limited series The First Lady for Showtime.