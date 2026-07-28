Benedict Cumberbatch Exhorts UK Govt. To Block 'Dangerous' Paramount-Warner Bros Merger

Benedict Cumberbatch has called on the UK Govt to block the contentious Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.
Along with Alan Cumming and Benedict Wong, Cumberbatch has written an op-ed in The Guardian.
The letter reminds of the intensifying stakes the merger could accelerate.
Benedict Cumberbatch has joined the rising opposition to the proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger. He is exhorting the UK government to step in before the deal advances.
Cumberbatch co-wrote an op-ed published Monday in The Guardian. He was joined by actors Alan Cumming and Benedict Wong. The piece is titled “A TV and cinema calamity could be disastrous for what you watch and what you know. Act now to stop that.” In the impassioned piece, the trio argue the merger threatens to reinforce serious harm on the British public. They insist the deal could drastically cut down on jobs, reduce competition, and concentrate too much power in too few hands.
Implications Of Merger
"Independent film acquisitions at the leading independent film festival Sundance fell by half between 2019 and 2025. Award-winning documentaries – films that won Oscars and topped festival juries – have struggled to find commercial distribution because they touched subjects the remaining handful of buyers found inconvenient. Every merger of this kind narrows the funnel through which stories can reach audiences.That is precisely what makes the Paramount-WBD merger so dangerous," the actors continued, calling the UK's film industry a "cultural heritage we must protect."
The op-ed was addressed directly to Lisa Nandy, the UK’s Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Nandy has said she is mulling whether to launch a full public interest investigation into the merger.
"Nandy has opened the door to intervention. She must walk through it, for the sake of everyone who makes UK television and film – and everyone who watches it," write Cumberbatch, Cumming, and Wong. "If she does not, we will be left without the ability to protect our industry and our culture from this consolidation. We must not push the public’s interest aside; we must stand up for it and block this merger."
The Paramount-Warner Bros. merger has already faced opposition in the US, with 12 states, led by California, suing to block it. On July 24, Paramount agreed to delay the merger until after the antitrust trial. The Writers Guild of America has also flagged objections as part of the broader legal pushback against the deal.