Regina Hall Joins Dwayne Johnson In Benny Safdie's Next Film, Lizard Music

Benny Safdie has set his new film, Lizard Music.
Dwayne Johnson and Regina Hall star.
Safdie is adapting from Daniel Pinkwater's eponymous novel.
Regina Hall is teaming up with Dwayne Johnson for Benny Safdie's new film, Lizard Music. The film marks Safdie's reunion with Johnson, after working together on A24’s The Smashing Machine which bagged a Silver Lion Best Director prize at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.
Safdie is directing and wrote the script, based on the Daniel Pinkwater novel of the same name. UA and Scott Stuber landed the hot project in a competitive situation. The film will trail a boy who opens a “hidden door to the extraordinary” when he “stumbles upon a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing otherworldly music". An early synopsis elaborates, “His search for answers leads him to the eccentric and whimsical septuagenarian Chicken Man, and his beloved companion, a 111-year-old chicken named Claudia — two kindred spirits who found each other at just the right time. United by this shared vision, they set off on an adventure that begins as a hunt for a hidden society but blossoms into something far greater: a voyage through invisible worlds, unexpected harmonies and the unbreakable bond between lost souls who discover magic not only in what they find, but in each other."
Regina Hall's Recent Credits
Hall recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-winning One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Benicio Del Toro. The role got her great notice, a slew of favourable reviews, singling out a supporting performance to relish.
She can currently be seen in Peacock’s The Five-Star Weekend opposite Jennifer Garner, Chloë Sevigny, Gemma Chan and Timothy Olyphant, which premiered July 9 and has emerged as Peacock’s top scripted title of all time, superseding 1 billion viewing minutes in its first week. In Lizard Music, Regina Hall will reportedly play the friend and co-worker of Dwayne‘s The Chicken Man.
Producers of the new Benny Safdie include UA’s Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, Out for the Count Productions’ Safdie, Seven Bucks Productions’ Johnson and Magnetic Fields Entertainment’s David Koplan.