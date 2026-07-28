Regina Hall Joins Dwayne Johnson In Benny Safdie's Next Film, Lizard Music

Safdie is directing and wrote the script, based on the Daniel Pinkwater novel of the same name. UA and Scott Stuber landed the hot project in a competitive situation. The film will trail a boy who opens a “hidden door to the extraordinary” when he “stumbles upon a secret late-night broadcast of lizards playing otherworldly music". An early synopsis elaborates, “His search for answers leads him to the eccentric and whimsical septuagenarian Chicken Man, and his beloved companion, a 111-year-old chicken named Claudia — two kindred spirits who found each other at just the right time. United by this shared vision, they set off on an adventure that begins as a hunt for a hidden society but blossoms into something far greater: a voyage through invisible worlds, unexpected harmonies and the unbreakable bond between lost souls who discover magic not only in what they find, but in each other."