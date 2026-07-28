Batwara 1947 Trailer: Sunny Deol Channels His Iconic 'Gadar-Mode' To Protect Hindu Rights In Newly Formed Pakistan

Batwara 1947 trailer has been unveiled.
The Partition drama is headlined by Sunny Deol, with Shabana Azmi, and Preity Zinta playing significant roles.
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it will hit the theatres on August 14, 2026.
After teasing the audience with posters and teasers, the makers on Tuesday (July 28) unveiled the much-awaited trailer for Batwara 1947 at a trailer launch event in Mumbai. Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, and the film's cast attended the launch event of the upcoming period drama. Batwara 1947 trailer gives us a glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in the subcontinent’s history - the 1947 Partition.
Batwara 1947 trailer out
Batwara 1947 trailer reveals the emotional and cinematic scale of the period drama. It follows a family whose lives are affected by the violence, fear and forced migration that tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Amid the loss, sacrifice and divisions, the film celebrates the courage to choose kindness over hatred and hope over despair.
Sunny Deol leads the Partition drama, delivering a commanding performance as a man who refuses to surrender his conscience. He can go to any extent to protect his family. Shabana Azmi's grace and wisdom become a pivotal part of the narrative, while Preity Zinta brings warmth and emotional depth to her character who holds her family together during the tough times.
What's inside Batwara 1947 trailer
The trailer shows Deol and Zinta as a married couple who congratulate each other on India's independence before realising they must migrate to Pakistan due to the Partition. Their joy is overshadowed by the sudden and violent reality of the division.
Upon arriving in Pakistan, the family is allotted a large haveli that was previously owned by a Hindu family. The matriarch of the household, played by Azmi, still resides in the property.
Deol's character takes on the responsibility of protecting Azmi from growing communal tension around their new home. Intruders eventually barge into the property while Azmi's character prays in a temple. Deol channels his iconic "Gadar-mode" to physically fight off threats during the journey. He throws punches and battles multiple attackers to safely transport his family across the border.
"Mandir todna Islam nahi hai (Damaging temples is not in accordance with Islam)," Deol roars at the intruders.
He later confronts a hostile mob that targets Azmi for her faith. He says, "Har bachche ka pehla mazhab maa hota hai (Every child’s first religion is their mother)."
Watch the trailer here.
Batwara 1947 cast and release date
Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh are also part of the cast. The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. AR Rahman has composed the music with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.