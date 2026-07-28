India Vs Sri Lanka 2026: Full Test Squad Announced, Ravindra Jadeja Returns After Injury

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India announce their Test squad for the Sri Lanka series as Ravindra Jadeja returns from injury. Check the full squad, Bumrah fitness update, and complete schedule for the two-match Test tour

India Vs Sri Lanka 2026: Full Test Squad Announced, Ravindra Jadeja Returns After Injury
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Summary of this article

  • Ravindra Jadeja returns to India's Test squad after recovering from a tennis elbow injury sustained during IPL 2026

  • Shubman Gill leads the 15-member squad, with KL Rahul as vice-captain for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka

  • India begin preparations with a four-day practice match in Colombo before Tests in Galle (August 15) and Colombo (August 23)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returning after recovering from a tennis elbow injury. Shubman Gill will continue to lead the side, while KL Rahul has been named vice-captain.

The squad also includes Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain, giving India multiple spin options for the challenging Sri Lankan conditions. Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah have been included subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence, while Washington Sundar was unavailable for selection for the first Test.

In a press release, the BCCI said: "The Men's Selection Committee has selected India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the series, the team will play a four-day practice match in Colombo, starting on 7 August."

Ravindra Jadeja Back To Strengthen India's Spin Department

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Indian players celebrate the wicket alongside Jasprit Bumrah. - Photo: X/BCCI
Image used for representative purposes. - Photo: File
West Indies cricket great Garfield Sobers, right, chats with West Indies team members during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 21, 2015. - AP/File-Eranga Jayawardena
India A will take on Sri Lanka A in the first unofficial test in Galle from Thursday, June 25. - X/BCCI

Jadeja's return is a major boost for India after the experienced all-rounder missed recent Test action following the tennis elbow injury he suffered during the 2026 Indian Premier League in May. His presence adds balance to the side with his left-arm spin, dependable lower-order batting and exceptional fielding, particularly on turning pitches in Sri Lanka.

The selectors have also kept faith in a mix of youth and experience. Young spinner Manav Suthar retains his place, while Saransh Jain earns another opportunity in the squad. Bumrah's inclusion remains dependent on medical clearance, while Sai Sudharsan will also need approval from the BCCI's medical team before taking the field.

India Tour Of Sri Lanka 2026 Schedule

Before the Test series begins, India will play a four-day practice match in Colombo from August 7 to fine-tune preparations. The opening Test will be held at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, with the second and final Test scheduled at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

The series will also be an important assignment for Gill as he continues to establish himself as India's long-term Test captain.

  • 7–10 August 2026: Four-day Practice Match – Colombo

  • 15–19 August 2026: 1st Test – Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

  • 23–27 August 2026: 2nd Test – Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo

India’s squad for Tests against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill [C], KL Rahul [VC], Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant [WK], Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel [WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

Note:

·      Sai Sudharsan* and Jasprit Bumrah’s* availability will be subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI COE.

·      Washington Sundar was not available for selection for the first Test.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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