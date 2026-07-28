Five of a Family Killed as Vehicle Plunges into Gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Five members of a family were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Lahar on the Bharmaur-Pathankot state highway in Himachal's Chamba district late Monday night.
The tragedy struck when the family was taking their one-year-old child for treatment to Pathankot. The victims included the ailing child along with the grandparents and parents, sources said.
However, official confirmation is awaited and the deceased have yet to be identified.
According to police, the cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained. Preliminary reports suggest the car plunged into the gorge after the driver lost control.
The bodies are being extracted and the process of identifying the deceased and completing other necessary legal formalities is underway. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident, Superintendent of Police, Chamba, Vijay Saklani said.
Upon receiving news of the incident, police and rescue teams immediately rushed to the scene. Rescuers faced significant challenges due to the remote terrain and the nighttime accident.
Residents also assisted the police and rescue teams in the operation.
Police have appealed to the public to drive with extreme caution on hilly roads, especially at night and during inclement weather.