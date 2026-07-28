Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi attends NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meet

Talking to ANI on NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "The NCPI MPs won the election as a Trinamool Congress candidate; they won by displaying Mamata Banerjee's photograph and by opposing the BJP. They have betrayed the party. They left the party, and the MPs won by opposing the BJP are now joining them. What can one say about such betrayal?..."