Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi attends NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meet

PM Modi attended the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting in Parliament
Union ministers, BJP leaders and NDA allies participated in the interaction
The meeting took place amid the ongoing Monsoon Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the NDA Parliamentary Party’s ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building. The meeting focused on the NDA’s strategy for the ongoing monsoon session.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, and JP Nadda alongside other senior ministers attended the meeting.
Who attended the meeting?
Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) members were also invited at the meeting. The party was formed after 20 TMC rebel MPs joined in June, making it the NDA’s second-largest partner.
Speaking to PTI, NCPI MP Satabdi Roy said, “PM did not speak. Officials from respective departments addressed meeting and shared updates.”
Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan shared snippets of the meeting on his X handle.
Parliament Monsoon Session
Rijiju addressed the coalition lawmakers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh also addressed the gathering, according to ANI.
Talking to ANI on NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, "The NCPI MPs won the election as a Trinamool Congress candidate; they won by displaying Mamata Banerjee's photograph and by opposing the BJP. They have betrayed the party. They left the party, and the MPs won by opposing the BJP are now joining them. What can one say about such betrayal?..."
The meeting comes after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, forcing the House to be adjourned. The introduction followed intense disruptions by opposition members, who drowned out the ruling party's attempts to advance the legislation twice.
The meeting assumes significance as the Opposition has continued to disrupt Parliament, demanding accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest and questioning the effectiveness of the proposed legislation.
(With inputs from agencies)