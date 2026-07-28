Lok Sabha to Debate Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill Today

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, heavily criticised the government's response. "The entire system is downright murderous against students. News is coming in that AK-47 bullets have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds of students have been arrested with FIRs being filed against them. Mr. Modi, where did your promise go that no FIRs would be filed against students and they would be released? Instead, deadly attacks and brutality are being unleashed on them," Rahul said. Highlighting police actions, Rahul added: "In Delhi, pellet guns were fired at students, and in Bihar, AK-47s. Whether it’s Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi –– the pattern is the same everywhere. Mr. Modi, apologise to the country’s students. And take action against those who attacked and crushed the students –– not against the students themselves."