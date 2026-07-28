Lok Sabha to Debate Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Bill Today

Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha amid heavy opposition protests.
Speaker Om Birla brokered a consensus with floor leaders to hold a six-hour debate on the anti-paper leak bill starting Tuesday.
The proposed legislation increases jail terms for offenders to between five and 10 years and raises fines up to Rs 50 lakh.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid heavy protests. The introduction followed intense disruptions by opposition members, who drowned out the ruling party's attempts to advance the legislation twice. The lower house faced multiple adjournments before reconvening at 5 pm.
The legislative move comes in the wake of massive student protests on July 20 over examination paper leaks, which brought the national capital to a standstill. The resulting nationwide outrage led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. However, Pradhan received a warm reception from Bharatiya Janata Party colleagues upon entering Parliament on Monday, smiling amid supportive slogans, which provoked criticism from the Congress.
Following discussions, Speaker Om Birla brokered a consensus with floor leaders to hold a six-hour debate starting Tuesday, even as the Opposition submitted 93 amendments. "During the proceedings, speaker Om Birla urged all parties to recognise that the issue concerns millions of students and youths across the country, as well as the integrity and transparency of competitive examinations. Therefore, a comprehensive and meaningful discussion on the matter was deemed appropriate," an official said. The official added: "Following this positive initiative, the Lok Sabha speaker personally engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties. Consequently, both the ruling party and the Opposition reached a consensus to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday. This move has further strengthened the spirit of consensus and dialogue within the House."
Tougher Penalties Proposed
The proposed legislation substantially amends the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, fulfilling commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the student demonstrations. It introduces strict measures including a three-month trial timeline from the filing of a charge sheet, a time-bound probe, and the creation of a special task force. It also mandates daily trial proceedings.
Penalties for convicted individuals are raised to between five and 10 years in jail, alongside fines up to Rs 50 lakh. Previously, the law prescribed a three- to five-year sentence and a Rs 10 lakh fine. Service providers will face a Rs 5 crore fine and an eight-year ban, compared to the earlier Rs 1 crore fine and four-year ban. Exam costs will also be recovered from them.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the ongoing disruptions. "All the members have come prepared. The Opposition has also given amendments. They, too, have prepared. This is an important bill for the youth and the students. From day one, they were asking for debates. But now they are behaving this way," Rijiju said.
Telugu Desam Party MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti also urged cooperation. "We have been waiting for a long time for this bill. You too, want to debate. I know many members have come prepared. Don’t you want to discuss the future of the country’s youth?" Tenneti said.
Opposition Demands Accountability
Opposition leaders continued to demand answers over police violence against protesters, with Rajya Sabha members specifically requesting a statement from Amit Shah regarding the deployment of pellet guns. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, targeted the Union home minister. "It has never happened in the history of India that boys were beaten and dragged. Amit Shah ji is responsible!" Kharge said. He later posted on X: "It is one of the gravest assaults on democracy in our history. Never before have students been beaten, dragged, and treated like criminals for raising their voices. Home minister Amit Shah must be held accountable! In Bihar, reports indicate use of AK-47 against students. True? Why are students being picked up in BJP ruled states?... Those responsible cannot escape accountability."
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, heavily criticised the government's response. "The entire system is downright murderous against students. News is coming in that AK-47 bullets have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds of students have been arrested with FIRs being filed against them. Mr. Modi, where did your promise go that no FIRs would be filed against students and they would be released? Instead, deadly attacks and brutality are being unleashed on them," Rahul said. Highlighting police actions, Rahul added: "In Delhi, pellet guns were fired at students, and in Bihar, AK-47s. Whether it’s Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi –– the pattern is the same everywhere. Mr. Modi, apologise to the country’s students. And take action against those who attacked and crushed the students –– not against the students themselves."
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva questioned the legislative intent. "What is the purpose of bringing the bill when the existing law on checking unfair means has not been used. So many cases of paper leaks happened, what did the government do…We are of the firm view that NEET should be abolished," Siva said.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien posted his support for the protesters on social media. "We must not fail our students and youth. We must not let them down. All credit to the champions. They have done the heavy lifting. From here onward, whatever we MPs from the Opposition do inside Parliament and outside Parliament and on the streets must reflect that," O'Brien posted on X.
The Bharatiya Janata Party countered the protests, citing the government's immediate actions. "Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his position, taking responsibility. The PM himself announced the setting up of fast-track courts for swift justice and a high-powered group to suggest education reforms…yet, the Opposition is stalling both Houses," a senior BJP leader said.