Rahul Gandhi Writes To Amit Shah, Seeks Answers On 'Barbaric Assault' Against Student Protesters

Rahul Gandhi wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding accountability for the alleged police brutality against students protesting over the NEET paper leak.
He questioned who authorised the use of pellet guns and the deployment of plainclothes men allegedly seen assaulting protesters with lathis.
The letter comes a day after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and ahead of Parliament's debate on key examination reform legislation.
A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET controversy, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shifted the spotlight to the police crackdown on student protesters, writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanding accountability for the alleged use of excessive force during the July 20 protest in Delhi.
In a strongly worded letter sent ahead of Parliament's reconvening, Gandhi accused security forces of responding with violence instead of engaging with students who were demanding a "fair and accountable education system."
"Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas," Gandhi wrote.
He alleged that hundreds of protesters suffered serious injuries during the police action. Gandhi also claimed that women students were assaulted by police personnel, alleging that officers "deliberately targeted their private parts". Calling the reported use of pellet guns "most shocking", he said media and social media reports showed that several people, including a journalist, had suffered grievous injuries.
The Congress leader said he had personally met 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, who, according to him, remains in severe pain and risks losing vision in one eye after being hit by pellet gun fire.
"I met 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, who is now in severe pain and is likely to lose an eye because he was shot with pellet guns," Gandhi wrote, adding that the security forces deployed in Delhi are ultimately accountable to the Union Home Minister.
Addressing Shah directly, Gandhi sought answers on who authorised the police action.
"As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force, including pellet guns, against students? If not, who did?" he asked.
He also questioned the presence of individuals in plain clothes who were allegedly seen assaulting demonstrators.
"Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers? Who authorised their deployment?" Gandhi wrote.
The Congress MP argued that peaceful protest forms the foundation of any democracy and that it is the government's responsibility to protect demonstrators rather than suppress them.
"It is the government's responsibility to ensure the safety of protesters and resolve their grievances through dialogue," Gandhi wrote, adding that the alleged violence had "destroyed every democratic norm" and "outraged the country."
"The future of this country—our youth and students—is demanding answers and accountability today. Their voices will be heard," he added.
The letter indicates that the Opposition is unlikely to soften its attack on the Centre despite the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ending its 49-day agitation following Pradhan's resignation. Last week, Opposition parties repeatedly disrupted Parliament over the NEET paper leak, insisting that the Education Minister resign before any discussion on the issue.
Gandhi had also criticised Shah immediately after Pradhan stepped down on Saturday, signalling that the Congress would continue to pursue accountability for the police response to the protests.
The letter comes just before the Lok Sabha resumes its sitting, where members are expected to debate the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.