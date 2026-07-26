Thackeray Cousins Desperate to Regain Political Ground Through Mumbai March, Says CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray of using student protests to regain lost political ground.
Fadnavis made the remarks in Pandharpur during his visit to the Vitthal-Rukmani temple on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.
The Chief Minister alleged that vested elements are trying to derive political mileage and create lawlessness under the garb of genuine student concerns.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray for organising a non-political march in Mumbai on Sunday, July 26.
Fadnavis made these remarks during a media interaction while visiting Pandharpur to worship at the Vitthal-Rukmani shrine to mark Ashadhi Ekadashi.
"It seems that the Thackeray cousins are desperately trying to regain their lost political ground in the state by organising this march," Fadnavis said.
Desperation For Political Ground
Fadnavis said the Sunday march was organised under the garb of a student protest.
"But in reality, the march has nothing to do with the students. Both the cousins are desperate to regain the political ground that they have lost. I extend my best wishes to both of them," Fadnavis said.
Fadnavis drew a sharp distinction between genuine student protesters and other groups. He said youngsters in Delhi and Maharashtra were genuinely concerned about their future. However, he added: "But there was also the presence of vested elements in those stirs who wanted to derive political mileage. Such elements had indulged in creating violence and lawlessness."
Fadnavis said activist Sonam Wangchuk withdrew his hunger strike after the Union government took note of his demands and acted on them.
Recent Electoral Setbacks
The Shiv Sena (UBT) recently suffered a setback when six of its Lok Sabha members joined the rival faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who engineered a vertical split in the party in 2022.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has also faced electoral difficulties. The party performed poorly in the last state assembly elections and the BMC civic polls held early this year.
Opposition Hits Back
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare rejected Fadnavis's claims, saying that showing solidarity with students is not an attempt to regain political space.
"Both the central and the state BJP leaders are unnerved by the spontaneous protests of the students not only in Delhi but also in cities in Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur and across the country," Andhare said.
Andhare said the youth remain undeterred by state power.
"The students, through their agitations, have shown to other citizens that they do not fear either the Union government or the Maharashtra government, which tried to suppress the stir initially," Andhare said.