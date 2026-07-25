Sonam Wangchuk Says 'Did Not Insist On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation' As Priority In Negotiations

Activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his 26-day hunger strike in Delhi after receiving written assurances from the Centre protecting peaceful student protesters from legal action.
Wangchuk denied allegations of striking a deal with the government, stating his decision was solely to prevent a violent police crackdown on protesting students.
Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon to discuss compensation for NEET paper leak victims and parliamentary discussions.
Sonam Wangchuk called off his 26-day hunger strike following written guarantees from the Centre. The activist said he feared an immediate crackdown on demonstrators and wanted to prevent violence. He pointed to the September 24, 2025 shooting of Ladakhi youth as a warning of potential escalation.
In a video posted on YouTube late Friday, Wangchuk denied claims that he had struck a deal with the government. He said his decision was driven solely by the need to protect students participating in the agitation from violence and legal repercussions.
Wangchuk said he did not insist on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation during the negotiations as his priority was securing protection for the protesters. He, however, expressed confidence that Pradhan would eventually step down.
He said, "Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen. I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused."
Treated Like a Prisoner
The 59-year-old activist said he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18 and was treated "like a prisoner". He said he was denied free movement, barred from meeting visitors and prevented from keeping a mobile phone or laptop.
"It was like being in North Korea," Wangchuk said. He added that Safdarjung Hospital authorities blocked his departure for hours despite a Delhi High Court order allowing his transfer to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.
Critics questioned his actions with many attacking him for ending his hunger strike in front of Union ministers. These detractors did not understand the difficult conditions he faced after his removal from the protest site, Wangchuk said.
He said, “I don't blame anyone because most of you lack knowledge of what circumstances I have been through, what my family has been through in the past week or two... So before listening to anyone, be sure to look at their background. Do they hold any grudges? Are they from a political party that has grudges against another political party, or are they a neutral person?’’
Demands and Written Assurances
JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh agreed to evaluate compensation for relatives of students who reportedly took their own lives after the NEET paper leak, Wangchuk said. The government also promised a parliamentary debate on exam accountability, he added.
The activist, 59, refused to halt his strike without a written pledge from the Centre. He demanded a guarantee that peaceful demonstrators would escape prosecution, Wangchuk said.
Wangchuk said, "They initially agreed to compensation and discussion in Parliament but were not ready to assure that no cases would be filed against protesting students. They offered only a verbal assurance. I insisted on a written assurance and did not relent until they agreed."
He reiterated that his primary concern was protecting students rather than aiming for the resignation of Pradhan. He said, "My focus was that students should not suffer. My main concern was legal action and FIRs. I did not think it was necessary for me personally to secure the minister's resignation." He expressed confidence that the ongoing movement would continue pressing that demand.
Wangchuk wanted to break his fast alongside MPs, Cockroach Janta Party members and Ladakh representatives. But officials barred these visitors from seeing him until the Union ministers arrived near midnight, Wangchuk said.