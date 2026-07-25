Delhi Metro Shuts 18 Stations For Fourth Straight Day

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

The latest shutdown marks the fourth straight day of metro restrictions in the national capital

17 Metro Stations Closed in Delhi for Third Day
Delhi Metro Shuts 18 Stations For 4th Straight Day
Summary of this article

  • The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed 18 key stations starting Saturday morning due to security measures surrounding student protests near Jantar Mantar.

  • This marks the fourth consecutive day of metro restrictions in the national capital, severely impacting daily commuters, office-goers, and students.

  • Interchange facilities remain operational at major transit hubs including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Mandi House despite the station closures.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated on Friday that 18 metro stations would be shut down starting at 7:30 AM on Saturday, July 25, 2026, until further notice. The restrictions follow heightened security measures surrounding student protests near Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The latest shutdown marks the fourth straight day of metro restrictions in the national capital.

"Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the DMRC stated on X.

17 Metro Stations Closed in Delhi for Third Day - null
17 Metro Stations Closed in Delhi for Third Day

By PTI

Affected Stations and Routes

The 18 closed stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath and Mandi House. Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi are also shut.

Despite the station closures, interchange services will continue to function at Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Rajiv Chowk.

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17 Metro Stations Closed in Delhi for Third Day - null
Commuters gather outside gate no. 4 of the Mandi House metro station as it is being closed due to security reasons, in New Delhi. Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
null - PTI
DMRC Begins Work on Central Vista Metro Corridor at Central Secretariat Station - null

Train services on the Airport Express Line are restricted as The DMRC informed that trains are operating only between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

Most of the affected stations lie in the Central Delhi area of the national capital as that is where most of the protests are concentrated.

CJP Protesters at Protest Site - Tribhuvan Tiwari
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Alert Ahead Of CJP Protest, Multiple Metros Shut Down

By Outlook News Desk

Commuters Vent Their Anger

Commuters, including office-goers, students and lawyers, are forced to use road transport, causing severe travel disruptions across central Delhi.

The New Delhi station shutdown affects lakhs of people every day on their way to the New Delhi Railway Station. With people questioning whether the DMRC was snatching the "right of movement given by Article 19 of the Constitution".

The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant expressed concern over the closure of the Supreme Court metro station which was affecting the functioning of the top court.

Travel times have surged with Passengers reporting 30-minute wait times and diversions through Karol Bagh to reach Rajiv Chowk. The closures caused a major inconvenience for thousands of office-going persons.

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