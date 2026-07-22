16 Delhi Metro Stations Closed Today: DMRC Shuts Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Others Amid CJP Protest

DMRC has closed 16 central Delhi stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat, "till further instructions."
Interchange facilities remain open at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
The closures come amid heightened security as protesters continue their Jantar Mantar sit-in following Monday's clashes near Parliament.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut down 16 stations across the city's core on Wednesday "till further instructions," as reported by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a service update on X.
In an earlier post, DMRC cited "security issues" as a reason for the restricted services.
The closures span key central Delhi stops including Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, ITO, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium, though DMRC clarified that interchange facilities would continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
Why the shutdown
The move comes amid a heightened security clampdown in central Delhi, with protesters continuing their sit-in at Jantar Mantar following clashes between demonstrators and police near Parliament during Monday's "Sansad Chalo" march.
In a recent post on X (Formerly Twitter), the Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, said that "we will not leave Jantar Mantar until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns."
Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs tied to Monday's violence and alleged vandalism, and CJP has accused police of using excessive force during the crackdown, a charge police have countered by saying several of their personnel were injured in the clashes.
Following the FIRs, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Mandir Marg Police Station with a legal team, said AAP's official X page.
The AAP leader also wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Delhi seeking details of registered FIRs and protesters detained, ANI reported.
Parliament protests over NEET paper leak
The station closures coincide with day three of the Monsoon Session, where Opposition leaders staged a black-clad protest inside Parliament premises in solidarity with students agitating over the NEET paper leak issue.
Congress MP Pawan Khera told ANI that the black attire marked a protest against the government's handling of the students' unrest in the capital and against Education Minister Pradhan continuing in his post.
Opposition MPs also raised slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah alongside Pradhan over the police action against protesting students.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the protest, after floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties held a strategy meeting earlier in the day in Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber. The disruptions led both Houses to adjourn proceedings till 2 pm.