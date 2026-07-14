Rahul Gandhi's Public Absence Triggers Political Sparring Ahead Of Parliament Session

Rahul Gandhi's 20-day public absence draws attention amid protests, Wayanad tragedy and political criticism nationwide.
Opposition leaders urge Rahul to support CJP protests as BJP questions his prolonged absence from public life.
Congress continues its education campaign while BJP intensifies attacks over Gandhi siblings' absence during Wayanad landslide crisis.
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has remained out of the public spotlight for nearly 20 days, coinciding with several key political developments and public events.
During this period, Gandhi did not visit Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged protests over alleged examination irregularities, nor did he travel to Wayanad after a landslide last week that claimed at least eight lives.
His absence as reported by Hindustan Times, has drawn attention as he has been outspoken in criticising the BJP-led Centre over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and had earlier interacted with students in Kota, Rajasthan, on the issue.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi won from both Amethi and Wayanad. He subsequently retained the Amethi seat and vacated Wayanad, paving the way for his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to contest and win the subsequent by-election.
Pressure Over CJP Protest
Demands are intensifying for the Congress leader to back the youth-led exam irregularity protests, which are viewed as a rare show of defiance against the Modi government.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for over two weeks at Jantar Mantar, warned that the public will reject the Opposition if they fail to support the movement. In an interview with The Indian Express, Wangchuk described the failure of opposition parties to participate in the demonstrations as "pettiness".
On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray publicly called on Rahul to visit Jantar Mantar. "I will also go. Rahul Gandhi ji should also go. All those who have faith in the country's youth should go. People across the entire country should come out on the streets and support them," Thackeray said. Thackeray announced plans to travel to Delhi and join the protest on July 20.
Several regional politicians have already backed or visited the site. These include Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi, Trinamool Congress members Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad, CPI(M) figures Brinda Karat and MA Baby and Kerala leader KK Shailaja. The Congress is yet to publicly announce its support for the CJP.
The Congress is running its own 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks. As part of this campaign, Rahul is scheduled to hold a public meeting with students in Dehradun on July 17.
BJP Attacks Gandhi Siblings
The ruling BJP used the Wayanad disaster to target the absentee siblings, posting a poetic jibe on X with Bollywood lyrics: "Chithhi na koi sandesh, jaane wo kaun sa desh, jahaan tum chale gaye".
Questioning his transparency, an official BJP post on X stated: "In this era of social media nowadays, where people update their tiniest life moments and trips online, meanwhile, India's Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has been completely out of sight from the public scene for the past 20 days. No information has been shared about which country he is in or when he will return."
"In a democracy, the public expects transparency from its leaders at every step, especially when they are the biggest face of the country's second-largest political party. The Congress party, which is constantly aggressive about the government's policies and the Prime Minister's tours, why is it so silent on its leader's this long absence?"
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a blistering attack on Rahul and Priyanka for being absent while Wayanad grapples with heavy rains and landslides.
Trivedi wrote on X: "The people of Wayanad and Kerala want to know where their MPs are in this hour of crisis. It's not even known in which corner of the world they are. Those who gained a political base from Wayanad are not to be seen on the ground in its most difficult time today. This seems like a tragic joke with the people of Wayanad and Kerala, for which the Gandhi family should apologize to the people of Wayanad and Kerala."
This political clash unfolds as the government refuses to hold any talks with the CJP protesters. Wangchuk was recently jailed for six months over demonstrations in Ladakh.