Rahul Gandhi's Public Absence Triggers Political Sparring Ahead Of Parliament Session

Trivedi wrote on X: "The people of Wayanad and Kerala want to know where their MPs are in this hour of crisis. It's not even known in which corner of the world they are. Those who gained a political base from Wayanad are not to be seen on the ground in its most difficult time today. This seems like a tragic joke with the people of Wayanad and Kerala, for which the Gandhi family should apologize to the people of Wayanad and Kerala."