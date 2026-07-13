Modi Govt Silent on Corruption in Education; Time for Revolution in This Sector: Rahul Gandhi

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “Corrupt, unjust, biased, dishonest – these four words are not mine, these are what the country's students are using today for India's education system. And the truth is – India's education system has now become a dishonest extortion mechanism.” The system that was meant to prepare children for their future is today pushing them and their families into debt, stress and despair, the former Congress chief said.