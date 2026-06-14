Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, US After Three Indian Sailors Die In Gulf Of Oman Strike

A US military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian sailors and rescued 21 others.
The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires to formally register India's concerns over the fatal attack.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the United States for showing no remorse and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence.
A US military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian sailors, triggering a major diplomatic and political controversy. The vessel carried 24 Indian crew members. Rescue teams saved 21 people from the targeted ship, according to Times of India.
The fatal attack triggered an immediate domestic political dispute. Authorities confirmed the three fatalities after initial recovery operations concluded. The incident forces India into a complex diplomatic position.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar subsequently called US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the casualties. Following the call, the US State Department issued a readout saying that commercial vessels must follow American instructions and that blockade violations "will not be tolerated."
Highlighting the American statement on X, Gandhi shared the readout text. "Read their words: ‘Comply immediately with the orders of the US military’. No violation ‘will be tolerated’," Gandhi wrote.
Opposition Slams Silence
Gandhi sharply criticised the government's diplomatic posture, saying there was "no remorse, no apology" from the US days after the strike. "On the contrary, America has continued issuing orders," he wrote.
"They listen like an obedient servant and comply with the orders," Gandhi said. He further said that the prime minister fails to defend India's honour because "those who insult the country control them."
In a separate post on X, the opposition leader appealed to the administration to bring home the mortal remains of the deceased sailors. "In the regime of the compromised PM, being an Indian means utter ruin," Gandhi wrote. "Foreign powers kill our citizens. Our government quietly obeys orders like an obedient servant and our citizens are left to rot."
Senior Congress figures Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera also condemned the event. Both leaders questioned the lack of an American response. They said the US expressed no regret or accountability for the Indian deaths.
Diplomatic Fallout Escalates
The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US Chargé d’Affaires. Indian officials formally raised their concerns over the deadly strike. The diplomatic action signals an escalation in bilateral tensions.
The attack amplified existing fears regarding maritime safety. Indian sailors frequently operate in conflict-prone maritime zones. The strikes expose these civilian crews to extreme physical risks.