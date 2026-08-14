'Strong Ties With Italy': MEA Stresses Mutual Respect And Understanding Amid Rahul Gandhi’s Foreign Policy Jibe

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says India has strong ties with Italy and wants to strengthen the relationship.
Jaiswal stresses mutual respect and understanding between India and Italy.
His remarks came amid a political row over Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Modi’s foreign policy and Giorgia Meloni.
India wants to strengthen its ‘very deep and strong relationship’ with Italy while maintaining mutual respect and understanding between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday.
Jaiswal said India’s ties with Italy had expanded and strengthened in recent years.
“Look, we have a very deep and strong relationship with Italy. And we want to strengthen this relationship. And as far as the friendship and relations between the two countries are concerned, it is important to maintain this relationship,” Jaiswal said.
“We have strong ties with Italy. Our ties with Italy in recent years have expanded and strengthened in every which way. And it is important that, as part of diplomatic practice, that we strengthen our ties, keeping in mind and being respectful of each other and there is mutual understanding between the two sides,” he said.
The comments came against the backdrop of a political exchange at the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention in New Delhi on Thursday, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to foreign policy.
Gandhi questioned the idea that diplomacy was centred on physical gestures with foreign leaders, saying, “I don’t know where this idea came from, that foreign policy means hugging politicians.”
He then hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit while making the point. Dikshit then asked: “Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha (did you hug me thinking I was Italian PM, Giorgia Meloni)?”
Gandhi replied: “I have not, I have not reached that yet.”
The exchange drew criticism from BJP leaders. BJP national Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said criticism was the right of every political party but said ‘insulting women and reducing public life to vulgar jokes’ was not.
“Mocking PM Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, while Congress leaders laugh along, reflects a serious lack of political maturity. Debate policies. Challenge decisions. But respect people. This is a new low for public discourse,” she said.