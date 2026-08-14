Over 25 Girl Students Fall Ill During Tiranga Yatra In Deoria, Taken To Hospital

More than 25 girl students fell ill during a Tiranga Yatra in Deoria on Thursday.
Several students complained of dizziness and some apparently fainted after reaching the stadium.
The affected students were taken to a medical college for treatment and were later reported to be stable.
More than 25 girl students fell ill during a Tiranga Yatra organised by the Deoria district administration on Thursday, with several complaining of dizziness and some apparently fainting after reaching the stadium, officials said.
The affected students were among around 5,000 schoolchildren who took part in the procession. They were taken to Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College, Deoria, for treatment after several students fell ill during the march. Doctors said the students were out of danger and receiving treatment.
According to PTI, the Tiranga Yatra began around 11 am from the PM Shri Government Inter College campus, with students from several schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Government Inter College, participating in the march. The procession passed through Kotwali Road and Civil Lines Road before reaching the stadium.
Some students began feeling dizzy during the march due to the heat and humidity. Teachers gave them water and provided immediate relief. However, once at the stadium, the condition of several more students deteriorated and some apparently fainted, PTI reported.
Ambulances were arranged at the stadium and the affected students were taken to the emergency department of the medical college for treatment, officials said.
Doctors said the students' condition deteriorated due to heat and exposure to the sun. "All of them were out of danger and receiving treatment," an official said.
District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi and Chief Development Officer Rajesh Singh reached the medical college and enquired about the health of the students.
According to PTI, the students were stable and were being discharged after treatment. Officials said they would be sent home.
(With inputs from PTI)