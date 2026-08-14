Over 25 Girl Students Fall Ill During Tiranga Yatra In Deoria, Taken To Hospital

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Published at:

Students complained of dizziness and some fainted after participating in the Tiranga Yatra amid heat and humidity in Deoria.

Deoria Tiranga Yatra, Deoria news, girl students fall ill
More than 25 girl students fell ill during a Tiranga Yatra in Deoria on Thursday. Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • More than 25 girl students fell ill during a Tiranga Yatra in Deoria on Thursday.

  • Several students complained of dizziness and some apparently fainted after reaching the stadium.

  • The affected students were taken to a medical college for treatment and were later reported to be stable.

More than 25 girl students fell ill during a Tiranga Yatra organised by the Deoria district administration on Thursday, with several complaining of dizziness and some apparently fainting after reaching the stadium, officials said.

The affected students were among around 5,000 schoolchildren who took part in the procession. They were taken to Maharshi Devraha Baba Autonomous State Medical College, Deoria, for treatment after several students fell ill during the march. Doctors said the students were out of danger and receiving treatment.

According to PTI, the Tiranga Yatra began around 11 am from the PM Shri Government Inter College campus, with students from several schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Government Inter College, participating in the march. The procession passed through Kotwali Road and Civil Lines Road before reaching the stadium.

Some students began feeling dizzy during the march due to the heat and humidity. Teachers gave them water and provided immediate relief. However, once at the stadium, the condition of several more students deteriorated and some apparently fainted, PTI reported.

Ambulances were arranged at the stadium and the affected students were taken to the emergency department of the medical college for treatment, officials said.

Related Content
What We Know About BJP's Tiranga Yatras Ahead Of Independence Day - Photo: PTI
Delhi CM, BJP President Take Part In Tiranga Yatra On Kartavya Path - Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Honorable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Tiranga Yatra in Gorakhpur - null
Participants carry a national tricolour during the 'Tiranga Yatra' organized by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. - | Photo: PTI

Doctors said the students' condition deteriorated due to heat and exposure to the sun. "All of them were out of danger and receiving treatment," an official said.

District Magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi and Chief Development Officer Rajesh Singh reached the medical college and enquired about the health of the students.

According to PTI, the students were stable and were being discharged after treatment. Officials said they would be sent home.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories