Bhubaneswar Airport: Woman Faces FIR After Damaging ₹49,000 Property Over IndiGo Flight Cancellation

A woman allegedly damaged airport equipment worth ₹49,000 after an IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled in Bhubaneswar.
AAI alleged that a monitor, keyboard and passport-swiping machine were damaged in the incident.
An FIR was lodged against passenger Mamoni Kharat for alleged unruly behaviour and creating a ruckus at the airport.
A woman allegedly damaged airport property worth ₹49,000 at Bhubaneswar airport after an IndiGo flight to Kolkata was cancelled due to a technical snag, following which an FIR was lodged against her for alleged unruly behaviour and creating a ruckus in the departure lounge.
The passenger, identified as Mamoni Kharat, was scheduled to fly on IndiGo flight 6E 7352 to Kolkata. The incident allegedly occurred around 6 pm on Thursday. According to Hindustan Times, Kharat lost her cool in the presence of officials from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), IndiGo and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
According to the complaint filed with the Airfield police station, the passenger allegedly damaged a monitor, a keyboard and a passport-swiping machine, resulting in an estimated loss of ₹49,000, Hindustan Times reported. BPIA authorities requested that the police take appropriate action and recover the cost of the damaged equipment from the passenger.
A video purportedly showing the passenger's unruly behaviour at the airport surfaced on social media and quickly went viral. The footage shows a heated altercation and alleged damage to airport infrastructure following the flight cancellation.
IndiGo said the flight was cancelled after a technical snag was identified during the mandatory pre-departure inspection of the aircraft.
"IndiGo flight 6E 7352, scheduled to operate from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata on August 13, 2026, was cancelled due to a technical snag identified during the mandatory pre-departure inspection of the aircraft. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and took all efforts to minimise the same, including offering them regular updates, refreshments, accommodation and alternate travel options or full refunds as applicable," IndiGo said in a statement.
The airline said one of the customers who caused damage to airport property was declared unruly and handed over to the relevant security agencies.
"During this, one of the customers who caused damage to the airport property was declared unruly and handed over to the relevant security agencies in line with standard operating procedures. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding. At IndiGo, the safety and comfort of our customers and crew remain our top priorities," the IndiGo spokesperson added.
The FIR was lodged against Kharat for alleged unruly behaviour, damage to airport property and creating a ruckus in the departure lounge, HT reported.