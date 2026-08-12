IndiGo Kolkata-Chennai Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Failure; DGCA Launches Probe

IndiGo Flight 6E-723 from Kolkata to Chennai declared a full emergency on August 11, 2026, due to a left engine failure and oil leak.
The aircraft carrying 224 people on board landed safely on Runway 25 at Chennai airport at approximately 11:37 pm with no reported injuries.
Chennai airport authorities immediately activated emergency protocols, deploying fire tenders and medical teams along the runway.
An IndiGo flight travelling from Kolkata to Chennai declared a full emergency on August 11, 2026, following a left engine failure and a reported oil leak, according to officials familiar with the incident.
Flight 6E-723 was carrying 224 people on board. The aircraft touched down safely on Runway 25 at Chennai airport at approximately 11:37 pm without any reported injuries.
Airport Emergency Response
The pilot notified Chennai air traffic control of the technical issue at 11:29 pm, according to information from Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials. This immediate alert triggered the activation of standard emergency response protocols at the airport.
Airport authorities quickly deployed fire tenders, medical teams and other emergency personnel along the runway while the aircraft completed its final approach.
Officials called off the full emergency at 11:47 pm. Normal flight operations at the airport continued without disruption, airport authorities stated.
After passengers disembarked, technical engineers inspected the aircraft. The maintenance team declared the plane unairworthy around midnight and subsequently moved it to a remote parking bay for necessary repairs. The aircraft will remain grounded until the required repairs and inspections are completed.
DGCA Launches Investigation
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) initiated a comprehensive investigation into the event. The civil aviation regulator will examine the engine failure, the reported oil leak, the aircraft's technical condition and the specific emergency procedures executed by the crew and airport authorities.
This incident takes place amid heightened scrutiny of aviation safety. It follows a recent series of aircraft-related technical issues involving Indian carriers.