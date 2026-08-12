NEET Paper Leak: Amit Shah Challenges Opposition to 24-Hour Parliament Debate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged opposition leaders to submit a formal letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker by 2 pm on Wednesday to start a debate on the NEET paper leak.
The government proposed a 24-hour discussion window, with Shah promising to personally attend the extended session and address all queries raised by the opposition.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju affirmed that the NDA government is fully prepared to discuss every aspect of the student protests and exam irregularities.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged the opposition to submit a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker by 2 pm on Wednesday to initiate a debate on the NEET paper leak starting at 3 pm.
The challenge follows an ongoing confrontation and repeated parliamentary disruptions over student protests regarding the exam irregularities and subsequent police action. Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government under PM Modi's leadership is fully prepared for a comprehensive discussion, ANI reported. He urged opposition leaders to formalise their demand rather than stalling legislative proceedings.
Government Ready for Debate
The government proposed a 24-hour window to address all concerns. Shah confirmed he would personally attend the extended session to respond to queries.
"From 3:00 PM today until 3:00 PM tomorrow, we are ready for all kinds of discussion. I will sit in the House myself, listen to everyone, and answer everything. The government has nothing to hide," Shah said to reporters outside the Parliament complex. He added, "I will also discuss why you didn't want a discussion."
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is fully prepared to discuss every aspect of the student protests. Shah expressed readiness to suspend Question Hour, with the Speaker's permission, to accommodate the extended debate.
Shah said he would note down all issues raised to clarify matters for the public. "Rules and methods have been made for discussion in Parliament. Now someone tells me to give a statement—such a serious issue cannot be discussed in this way. This might be your method, but this is not the parliamentary method," he said.
"Earlier, they were demanding exactly this. We said yes," Shah said, adding, "Now let the public decide who is running away. Even today I say, let them give that letter to the Speaker by 3:00 PM today."
"Now the opposition has to decide whether they want a discussion or to create a ruckus," Shah said.
Opposition Demands Accountability
The parliamentary deadlock follows continued demands from the opposition for immediate accountability. On Wednesday, opposition leaders held a demonstration raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer). They protested against the alleged use of excessive police force against student demonstrators in the national capital and other states.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is actively seeking a direct response from Shah regarding the police action and the paper leak.
Addressing allegations that he was avoiding the House during disruptions, Shah said he had been working from his Parliament chamber. "Words like 'missing', 'fled' and 'fugitive'—this kind of language is being heard recently in India's public and parliamentary life," Shah said. He said attending the House during continuous disruptions served no practical purpose.