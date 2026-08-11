Mohun Bagan Cruise Into Durand Cup Quarter-Finals Following Dominant 6-0 Victory Against CISF Protectors

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant wrapped up their Group A campaign with a flawless 6–0 routing of the CISF Protectors at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan to top the table with nine points. Sahal Abdul Samad stole the show with a stunning first-half hat-trick, scoring in the 17th, 19th, and 37th minutes, alongside a 24th-minute strike from Manvir Singh that gave the Mariners a commanding 4–0 halftime lead. After the break, head coach Panagiotis Dilimperis rotated his squad, but Mohun Bagan maintained total control. Substitute Jamie Maclaren cleverly extended the lead in the 68th minute off a slick no-look pass from Sahal, before Tekcham Abhishek Singh rounded off the 6–0 scoreline in the 73rd minute with a precise finish. The comprehensive victory sealed a dominant group-stage sweep for the Mariners, while CISF exited the tournament winless.

Durand Cup 2026 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players applaud and salute their supporters while celebrating a victory over CISF Protectors during their Group A football match of the 135th Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
1/7
Durand Cup 2026 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors
Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jamie Maclaren (jersey no. 29) celebrates after scoring a goal against the CISF Protectors during the Group A football match of the 135th Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
2/7
Durand Cup 2026 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Manvir Singh (Jersey No. 11) celebrates after scoring a goal against CISF Protectors during their Group A match of the 135th Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
3/7
Durand Cup 2026 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors
Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Sahal Abdul Samad (Jersey No. 18) controls the ball past CISF Protectors defenders while executing a goal attempt during their Group A match of the 135th Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
4/7
Durand Cup 2026 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors-
Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and CISF Protectors, in yellow, vie for the ball during their Group A match of the 135th Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
5/7
Durand Cup 2026 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors
Players of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and CISF Protectors, in yellow, vie for the ball during their Group A match of the 135th Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
6/7
Durand Cup 2026 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors-
Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad (jersey no. 18) vies for the ball against a CISF Protectors player during their Group A football match of the 135th Durand Cup 2026, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
7/7
Durand Cup 2026 Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors
Young football fans use newspapers to shield themselves from the scorching sun in the stands during the Durand Cup 2026 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and CISF Protectors, in Kolkata, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories