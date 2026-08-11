Mohun Bagan Cruise Into Durand Cup Quarter-Finals Following Dominant 6-0 Victory Against CISF Protectors
Mohun Bagan Super Giant wrapped up their Group A campaign with a flawless 6–0 routing of the CISF Protectors at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan to top the table with nine points. Sahal Abdul Samad stole the show with a stunning first-half hat-trick, scoring in the 17th, 19th, and 37th minutes, alongside a 24th-minute strike from Manvir Singh that gave the Mariners a commanding 4–0 halftime lead. After the break, head coach Panagiotis Dilimperis rotated his squad, but Mohun Bagan maintained total control. Substitute Jamie Maclaren cleverly extended the lead in the 68th minute off a slick no-look pass from Sahal, before Tekcham Abhishek Singh rounded off the 6–0 scoreline in the 73rd minute with a precise finish. The comprehensive victory sealed a dominant group-stage sweep for the Mariners, while CISF exited the tournament winless.
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