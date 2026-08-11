Elina Svitolina Comes Back From Behind Against Ekaterina Alexandrova To Clinch Semi-Final Berth In Toronto
Elina Svitolina orchestrated a brilliant comeback at the National Bank Open 2026 in Toronto, overcoming sixteenth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in a gripping 93-minute quarterfinal. Powered by clean, first-strike tennis and heavy serves, Alexandrova seized control early to take the opening set 3-6. However, the ninth-seeded Svitolina completely flipped the script in the second frame. Tightening her baseline defense and capitalizing on shorter second deliveries, the 2017 champion blanked her opponent 6-0 to level the match. Svitolina carried that relentless momentum into the decider, storming out to a 5-1 lead. Though Alexandrova fought back to 5-3, Svitolina held firm and broke in the final game to secure her 10th consecutive WTA 1000 match win, punching her ticket to the semifinals.
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