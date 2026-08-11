Elina Svitolina Comes Back From Behind Against Ekaterina Alexandrova To Clinch Semi-Final Berth In Toronto

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Elina Svitolina orchestrated a brilliant comeback at the National Bank Open 2026 in Toronto, overcoming sixteenth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in a gripping 93-minute quarterfinal. Powered by clean, first-strike tennis and heavy serves, Alexandrova seized control early to take the opening set 3-6. However, the ninth-seeded Svitolina completely flipped the script in the second frame. Tightening her baseline defense and capitalizing on shorter second deliveries, the 2017 champion blanked her opponent 6-0 to level the match. Svitolina carried that relentless momentum into the decider, storming out to a 5-1 lead. Though Alexandrova fought back to 5-3, Svitolina held firm and broke in the final game to secure her 10th consecutive WTA 1000 match win, punching her ticket to the semifinals.

Toronto Tennis Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Elina Svitolina match highlights
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reacts during her win over Ekaterina Alexandrova during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
1/8
Canada Open Tennis Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Elina Svitolina match highlights
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates her win over Ekaterina Alexandrova during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
2/8
Toronto Tennis Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Elina Svitolina match
Ekaterina Alexandrova gestures toward her coach during her second set reversal to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
3/8
Toronto Tennis Elina Svitolina
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a return to Ekaterina Alexandrova during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
4/8
Toronto Tennis 2026 Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina Alexandrova hits a return to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
5/8
Canada open Tennis Elina Svitolina match highlights
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a return to Ekaterina Alexandrova during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
6/8
Toronto Tennis 2026 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Elina Svitolina match photos
Ekaterina Alexandrova gestures toward her coach during her second set reversal to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
7/8
Canada open 2026 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Elina Svitolina quarterfinal
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a return to Ekaterina Alexandrova during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
8/8
Canada open Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Elina Svitolina
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina hits a return to Ekaterina Alexandrova during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories