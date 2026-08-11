Parliament Deadlock: Amit Shah To Address Student Protest Debate

"We have made it clear to the BAC of the Lok Sabha that the government is ready for a full-fledged discussion on the student and youth agitations that have been going on in different parts of the country as well as police action. The home minister will give point-by-point reply to the debate on behalf of the government," Rijiju said. He also said there appeared to be differences between the Congress and the SP that they needed to resolve, adding, "Now, it is up to the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to sort out the differences between them."