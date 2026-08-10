Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Tear Gas Fired As Students March Towards Assembly

JPSC-JSSC aspirants clashed with police during a march to Jharkhand Assembly, demanding action over alleged exam irregularities, cancellations and a CBI probe

Water conons being used on people marching towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI