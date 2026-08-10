Jharkhand JPSC-JSSC Protest: Tear Gas Fired As Students March Towards Assembly

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Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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JPSC-JSSC aspirants clashed with police during a march to Jharkhand Assembly, demanding action over alleged exam irregularities, cancellations and a CBI probe

JPSC 14th prelims cancellation
Water conons being used on people marching towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • JPSC-JSSC aspirants marching towards the Jharkhand Assembly faced water cannons, tear gas and lathicharge after breaching barricades.

  • Students are seeking cancellation of certain exams and a CBI probe into alleged recruitment irregularities.

  • Hunger-strike leader Devendra Nath Mahto joined the march on a stretcher as the agitation entered its 17th day.

Thousands of JPSC and JSSC aspirants marched towards the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi on Monday, August 10, as a 17-day student agitation over alleged recruitment irregularities intensified, with police using water cannons, tear gas and lathicharge to stop protesters from advancing.

The protesters, marching under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha as part of a Vidhan Sabha Gherao, breached multiple police barricades near the Assembly. Security personnel deployed water cannons and later resorted to lathicharge as the situation escalated. Some protesters were reportedly injured.

The students are demanding the cancellation of certain examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), besides seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities.

The agitation has also brought wider concerns over recruitment procedures, examination delays and vacancies in the state to the forefront.

Rahul Kranti, the student who has been admitted to the hospital - PTI/X
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Students Dance As Police Use Water Cannons

Despite the police action, some protesters continued to dance and raise slogans as water cannons were directed towards the crowd.

In one striking moment, a student climbed onto a police barricade and danced while security personnel continued using water cannons to push the protesters back.

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All India Student's Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora along with student demonstrators take out a protest march against the alleged irregularities of exams and paper leak of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), in Ranchi. - | Photo: PTI

Large numbers of students had gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium before beginning their march towards the Assembly. Several protesters were seen wearing T-shirts marked “VOLUNTEER”.

Police had erected barricades along the route to prevent the protesters from reaching the Assembly premises.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto during his indefinite hunger strike - | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Protesters Advance Towards Assembly, Devendra Mahato Joins

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DevendraMahto Joins March On Stretcher

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike, also joined the march despite having completed nine days of fasting.

Mahto travelled to the protest site in an ambulance and was later carried on a stretcher by supporters as the demonstration continued.

His participation has added further visibility to the agitation, which has entered its 17th day.

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