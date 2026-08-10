In Photos: Canada Wildfires; Flames, Smoke And Evacuations

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Wildfires continue to burn across Canada, forcing evacuations, threatening communities and sending thick plumes of smoke across large areas. This photo gallery captures the scale of the crisis, from raging flames and smoke-filled skies to firefighters battling blazes and residents confronting the growing threat posed by devastating wildfires

Canada wildfires photos
The Bald Range wildfire, that has forced people out of their homes in the south Okanagan region, burns in Summerland, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canadian wildfire images
Houses are seen overlooking Okanagan Lake as smoke from the Bald Range wildfire blankets the area, in Penticton, British Columbia, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo; Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Forest fire pictures Canada
The Bald Range wildfire, that has forced people out of their homes in the south Okanagan region, burns in Summerland, B.C., late Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Wildfire devastation photography
A man using a wheelchair wears a mask due to poor air quality as smoke from the Bald Range wildfire envelopes Okanagan Lake, in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canadian emergency fire pics
A man paddleboards with a dog as smoke from the Bald Range wildfire envelops Okanagan Lake, in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Alberta wildfire images
People sit on the beach as smoke from the Bald Range wildfire envelops Okanagan Lake, in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Fort McMurray fire photos
People float in the water while a helicopter being used to battle wildfires flies overhead as smoke from the Bald Range wildfire envelops Okanagan Lake, in Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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British Columbia wildfires pictures
An emergency vehicle passes a closed section of Highway 97 south of Peachland, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Gary Nylander/The Canadian Press via AP
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Wildfire smoke haze pictures
A man wearing a mask due to poor air quality holds an inflatable toy at a travelling amusement park as smoke from the Bald Range wildfire fills the air, in Penticton, British Columbia, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Air quality smog photography
The Bald Range wildfire burns in Summerland, British Columbia late Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
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Red skies wildfire photos
People play at the Peachland Water Park in Peachland, British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Gary Nylander/The Canadian Press via AP

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