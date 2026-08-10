In Photos: Canada Wildfires; Flames, Smoke And Evacuations

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Wildfires continue to burn across Canada, forcing evacuations, threatening communities and sending thick plumes of smoke across large areas. This photo gallery captures the scale of the crisis, from raging flames and smoke-filled skies to firefighters battling blazes and residents confronting the growing threat posed by devastating wildfires
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