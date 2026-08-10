Amid Sheikh Hasina Row, Indian Envoy Dinesh Trivedi Meets Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman In Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi held high-level talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on August 10, 2026.
The meeting follows diplomatic friction over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's virtual address from New Delhi on August 5, 2026.
Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly protested Hasina's remarks, stating they negatively impacted bilateral cooperation.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday, August 10, 2026, ANI reported. This high-level diplomatic engagement follows recent bilateral friction triggered by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks from India.
Prior to the Monday engagement, Trivedi met Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday, August 9, 2026. The foreign minister was also present during the Monday meeting between Trivedi and Prime Minister Rahman.
Hasina Virtual Address Controversy
Hasina fled Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, after a student-led uprising ousted her government. The current diplomatic row stems from a virtual address she delivered from New Delhi on August 5, 2026, the second anniversary of her ouster. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia organised the event.
During the session, she said she is determined to go back to her country this December to guide the state back to the "right track" by reinstating democratic processes, even though she recognizes the danger of being jailed or facing capital punishment upon arrival.
In response, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs registered a strong protest and condemned the statements. The ministry stated that the incident negatively affected public sentiment and complicated efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation.
New Delhi Distances Itself
India sidelined itself from Hasina's engagement, with the government stating it had no involvement in the former leader's public interaction.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified the official stance during a media briefing earlier.
"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal had said.
Envoy Expresses Strong Optimism
Despite the recent friction, Trivedi voiced confidence in the bilateral relationship, speaking to reporters in Dhaka on Sunday after inaugurating a children's corner at the Indian Visa Application Centre.
"I feel that when...when two leaders meet, a lot of problems are solved. Problems are sorted out when we talk to each other. And I have full confidence that people are together, and the solution will definitely happen...it will happen. I am very confident. There is nothing negative here; everything is positive." Trivedi told reporters.
He also praised the Bangladeshi leader. "The Prime Minister of Bangladesh...we all respect him a lot. I have listened to his speeches many times, and he talks from his heart. This, I have seen. He is a people's person. And our Prime Minister is also of the people." Trivedi added.
Further indicating continued diplomatic engagement, India has invited Prime Minister Rahman to attend the BRICS Summit in September 2026, attending as the active head of the BIMSTEC group.