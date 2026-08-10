NCP-SP MPs Meet PM Modi Over Maharashtra Issues, Airport Renaming

NCP-SP MPs Supriya Sule and Dr Amol Kolhe met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss pressing regional issues.
The delegation bypassed stalled parliamentary proceedings to raise concerns over Maharashtra's severe drought, crashing onion prices, and Chandra Bhaga river pollution.
Dr Amol Kolhe demanded that the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport be officially named after late farmer leader Diba Patil.
Members of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 15-minute meeting on Monday, August 10, 2026, as reported by ANI.
Supriya Sule confirmed that the delegation held no political discussions during the session. The representatives focused strictly on urgent regional issues because parliament disruptions have prevented normal legislative business.
"We had to take these matters as the House is not running," Sule told ANI.
The MPs raised multiple local challenges with the Prime Minister. The delegation highlighted the severe drought, crashing onion prices, severe pollution affecting the Chandra Bhaga river and matters concerning the FCRA bill.
Infrastructure and Cultural Demands
NCP-SP MP Dr Amol Kolhe pushed for both regional infrastructure development and cultural recognition during the short meeting. He demanded that the new Navi Mumbai airport be named after late farmer leader Diba Patil (DB Patil).
Kolhe also requested the Bharat Ratna award for prominent social reformers Jyotiba Phule, Savitri Phule, Shahir Anna Bhau Saathe and Saint Tukdoji Maharaj.
"We also raised issues related to Pune Nashik metro, PM Gate Shakti from Sambhaji Nagar, the JNPT port and also the railway line of Kalyan to Murbad airline," Kolhe said.
Airport Renaming Status
The official renaming of the Navi Mumbai International Airport remains stalled at the federal level. The Maharashtra state cabinet approved and forwarded the renaming proposal to the Centre in 2022, but the Union Cabinet has not formally authorised the change.
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has assured stakeholders that the proposal will soon be presented to the Union Cabinet for final clearance.
Legal intervention on the matter has also concluded. In May 2026, the Supreme Court of India refused to mandate a time-bound decision on the renaming request. The court stated that issuing such an order would constitute policy-making.