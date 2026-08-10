Yogi Govt Reaches Out To ‘Gen Z’, Young Civil Servants To Visit Schools Monthly

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a programme to engage with “Gen Z” by sending young IAS, IPS and IFS officers to intermediate-level schools to guide students on careers, competitive examinations, higher education and public service.
The initiative follows recent student protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and advice from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to a UNI report.
Under the programme, young officers posted in various districts will visit at least one intermediate-level school every month and interact with students through discussions and question-and-answer sessions.
Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary and Basic Education, told UNI that the all-round development of the state’s youth and the effective utilisation of their potential were among the government’s key priorities.
“Timely and appropriate guidance, along with positive counselling, can help young people become self-confident, aware, and development-oriented citizens,” Sharma said, according to UNI.
He said young IAS, IPS and IFS officers could inspire students by sharing their experiences, work styles and personal struggles. Direct interaction, he added, would help address students’ queries, enable them to make informed decisions about their future and foster a positive attitude towards government and society.
All District Magistrates have been directed to ensure that young IAS, IPS and IFS officers posted in their respective districts visit at least one government, aided, unaided or private intermediate-level school every month.
The sessions will cover goal-setting, career planning, effective study techniques, time management and self-discipline. Students will also receive guidance on competitive examinations including the Union Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Staff Selection Commission, National Defence Academy, JEE, NEET, CUET and SET, besides examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Educational Services Selection Commission.
The programme will also cover higher, technical and vocational education, entrepreneurship and start-ups, government youth welfare schemes, financial and communication skills, business management, cybersecurity, drug de-addiction, stress management and self-confidence.
District Magistrates will prepare monthly calendars for the programmes and ensure the participation of young officers. Each district will submit a brief report to the Secondary Education Department by the fifth of every month, detailing schools visited, number of visits, participating officers, topics discussed and suggestions received from students.
The directive also requires District Magistrates to personally review the quality of the programmes and introduce innovations based on local requirements.
The government expects the initiative to strengthen the confidence of young people, provide them with clearer direction for their future and encourage them to make a constructive contribution to society and nation-building.