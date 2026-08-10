Kerala: TG Mohandas Arrested Over Controversial ‘Girls Enjoy Rape’ Remarks On Student Protest

Kerala Police arrested TG Mohandas after controversial remarks targeting women at Delhi’s student protest sparked widespread criticism.
Police booked Mohandas under provisions of BNS, IT Act and Kerala Police Act following complaints.
RSS distanced itself from his comments, while BJP questioned the arrest and alleged discriminatory police action.
Kerala Police have arrested right-wing political commentator TG Mohandas over controversial videos uploaded to his YouTube channel 'Pathrika'. The clips, uploaded on July 24 and 25, targeted students protesting against the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, the Times of India reported.
Police took Mohandas into custody from his residence in Koovapadam, Kochi. Investigators subsequently transported him to the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station, where they formally recorded his arrest around midnight.
The Controversial Remarks
In the video, Mohandas said that the Delhi student protests could lead to incidents of sexual assault. He made highly objectionable remarks suggesting that some women attending the protest enjoyed being raped.
Mohandas also said that if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew and order the protesters to disperse. He added that those refusing to do so would face firing.
Police alleged that these videos, uploaded and circulated on July 24 and 25, were intended to disturb public tranquillity, create fear and cause unrest among those attending the protest. The remarks triggered widespread criticism and led to a formal complaint against him.
Backlash And RSS Distance
As the controversy escalated, the RSS distanced itself from the remarks, describing them as his personal views. The development came amid growing criticism over the comments. The organisation stated that his statements did not represent its position.
The BJP responded politically by questioning the arrest. The party alleged that the police action against Mohandas was discriminatory. BJP leaders questioned the midnight detention from his Kochi residence.
Legal Charges And Seizures
Police registered a case against Mohandas under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act. The charges included giving provocation with intent to cause a riot, publishing or circulating false statements or rumours and causing nuisance to a person through communication. Police also sought the removal of the controversial video from social media platforms.
Following his arrest, investigators collected information about Mohandas' YouTube account and seized digital devices used to create and upload the videos. The seized gadgets will be presented before the court and sent for forensic analysis.
Police stated that they are examining the case further and are likely to add more charges against Mohandas based on the investigation. He is scheduled to be produced before the magistrate court.