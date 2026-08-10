US: ICE To Complete Nationwide Body-Cam Rollout By Aug End

ICE plans to complete its nationwide body-camera rollout for field officers and agents by the end of August.
The move follows scrutiny over fatal enforcement encounters and calls for greater transparency.
Questions remain over public access to footage from serious injuries and deaths during ICE operations.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is on track to complete its nationwide rollout of body-worn cameras to all field officers and agents by the end of August, amid mounting scrutiny over fatal enforcement encounters and growing demands for greater transparency from the agency.
The decision follows fatal shootings during traffic stops in Maine and Texas last month, which sparked protests and renewed questions over the absence of body cameras among ICE agents. According to The News, the push for wider use of body cameras also gained momentum after two US citizens were killed by federal immigration agents during an immigration crackdown in Minnesota.
Acting Director David Venturella confirmed that the distribution of the cameras is moving ahead of schedule, The News reported.
Under the new policy, ICE permits expedited footage release when appropriate after a serious injury or death of someone in custody. However, the agency can withhold footage if its release could compromise investigations or privacy.
The fatal shootings last month at traffic stops in Maine and Texas led to protests and raised questions over ICE agents' lack of body cameras.
The body-camera programme was also expanded following the killings of two US citizens during an immigration crackdown in Minnesota. Venturella mentioned,"after the killings of two U.S. citizens during an immigration crackdown in Minnesota, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem said ICE's body camera program would be rolled out nationwide “as funding is available.”
Trump administration border czar Tom Homan subsequently said ICE officers would be required to record vehicle stops with at least one body camera.
According to The News, while the deployment of the cameras will establish a visual record of ICE operations, internal policy states that the public release of footage from critical incidents, including serious injuries or deaths, will remain at the discretion of agency leadership.
ICE maintains that restrictions and review procedures are necessary to protect active investigations and personal privacy.
Transparency advocates and legal experts, however, argue that the policy gives agency leadership broad authority to block or delay the release of footage that could draw scrutiny or criticism.
The completion of the rollout would mark a major expansion of ICE's use of body-worn cameras, but questions over public access to the footage are likely to remain a central issue in debates over accountability and transparency in immigration enforcement.