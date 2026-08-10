Dhaka Presses India for Sheikh Hasina Extradition In Rahman-Trivedi Meet

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman requested Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi to fast-track the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The high-level meeting in Dhaka also addressed the extradition of suspects arrested in West Bengal for the murder of student leader Shahid Osman Hadi.
Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and emphasized India's commitment to constructive bilateral cooperation.
During a 30-minute meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman pressed Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi to quickly send back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The courtesy call marked the first official dialogue between the two leaders since Trivedi assumed his post in Dhaka.
The PMO stated, "Bangladesh hopes that India will expedite the process of extraditing Sheikh Hasina." Rahman also stressed the need to build a proper environment to bolster ties.
Trivedi passed on greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that New Delhi wants to cooperate with the administration and citizens of Bangladesh in a "positive, constructive and forward-looking manner". The Indian High Commission in Dhaka informed about the exchange.
Trivedi, who assumed office 6 weeks ago, is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, is the first politician appointed to this diplomatic role, which carries the rank of a Union Minister.
Friction Over Hasina
Friction between the two nations persist over Hasina's actions in new Delhi. The former prime minister held a virtual media interaction from New Delhi on August 5 and declared her determination to return home in December to restore democracy, despite the risk of imprisonment or a death sentence.
Bangladesh reacted sharply to the event, warning it could affect efforts to improve ties. The government described Hasina as an "absconding, convicted genocider".
New Delhi rejected any link to the broadcast with The Ministry of External Affairs informing on August 7 that it played no part in the press event and rejected her remarks about the administration in Dhaka. Earlier, Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said India cannot maintain warm relations with Bangladesh while sheltering Hasina.
Hasina took refuge in India in August 2024 following violent student-led protests which forced her to flee the country. In November 2025, a special tribunal handed her a death sentence in absentia for alleged "crimes against humanity" during the crackdown. Dhaka has insisted she must surrender to face justice if she returns.
Osman Hadi Case
Rahman raised another extradition demand pressing Trivedi to hand over suspects accused of killing student leader Shahid Osman Hadi.
The PMO informed, "Bangladesh reiterated its request to India to return the killers involved in the murder of Shahid Osman Hadi."
Hadi played a key role in the 2024 student protests that overthrew Hasina but an assault in December 2025 claimed his life. This killing sparked fresh political instability across the country.
Indian police officers arrested three suspects in West Bengal in March who are currently in judicial custody, and India has agreed to extradite them after due process, India Today reported.
The Path Forward
The talks took place amid speculation that Rahman, who has been invited to the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, may skip the event.
Trivedi met Foreign Affairs Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday, though neither side shared details of that meeting.
The diplomatic push follows the Bangladesh Nationalist Party taking power in February under Rahman. This transition ended a turbulent phase under the interim administration, which clashed with New Delhi over border disputes, Hasina's extradition, and Dhaka's growing alignment with China.
A personal meeting between Rahman and Modi would help settle outstanding bilateral issues, Trivedi said on Sunday. "When two leaders meet, a lot of problems are solved. I have full confidence [about the problem resolution through the meeting]," Trivedi said.
(With PTI Inputs)