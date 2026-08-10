PoK Elections Enter Final Phase Amid Unrest As Polling Delayed In Seven Seats

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Outlook News Desk
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Voting is taking place in four of the 11 remaining constituencies after authorities postponed polling in seven seats over security concerns following weeks of protests.

PoK elections Pakistan occupied Kashmir assembly polls PoK protests news
Multi-phase voting for the PoK assembly begins amid violent protests, hundreds of arrests, and reported civilian deaths. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Voting is under way in four constituencies in the final phase of PoK elections

  • Polling in seven other seats has been postponed indefinitely over security concerns

  • The delays follow weeks of protests, violence, road closures and internet disruptions

Voting is under way in four constituencies in the final phase of elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday, while polling in seven others has been postponed indefinitely amid a deteriorating law-and-order situation.

As per Reuters, the third and final round of voting was scheduled for Monday, but authorities delayed polling in seven of the 11 remaining constituencies after reviewing a report on the security situation in parts of Poonch and Sudhnoti.

The delays come weeks after deadly protests erupted across PoK, leading to road closures and an internet blackout in some areas. The unrest has created a political challenge for Islamabad as it faces criticism over its handling of dissent in the territory.

Pakistan postpones August 10 polling in PoK's Poonch and Palandri districts over security concerns. - X
Pakistan Postpones PoK Elections In Poonch, Palandri Amid Security Concerns

By Outlook News Desk

Election Results

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has already won 24 of the 34 seats contested in the first two rounds and is on course to form the regional government.

The party has, however, faced allegations of electoral rigging from its main rival, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). PPP leader Hassan Murtaza cited delays at several polling stations as evidence of electoral fraud, while PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah rejected the allegations as "baseless".

Related Content
Pakistan postpones August 10 polling in PoK's Poonch and Palandri districts over security concerns. - X
Al Jazeera - Isma4l, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Protesters gather in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir amid escalating unrest and violent clashes - null
Multi-phase voting for the PoK assembly begins amid violent protests, hundreds of arrests, and reported civilian deaths. - File Photo

Candidates affiliated with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which won the previous regional election five years ago, have boycotted the polls over allegations of rigging.

Protests And Delays

The election process has unfolded alongside protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has opposed longstanding electoral arrangements in PoK.

A major point of contention has been 12 seats in the 45-member directly elected legislative assembly reserved for constituencies representing people described in the regional constitution as refugees from India’s Jammu & Kashmir. Protesters have accused Islamabad of using the seats to influence local politics, an allegation Pakistani authorities have rejected.

The Election Commission has yet to announce revised dates for the postponed polling.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal speaks during a media briefing, in New Delhi. File Photo - | Photo: PTI
India Calls PoK Local Polls A 'Farce'; Crackdown Cannot Be Hidden By Elections

By Outlook News Desk

India's Position

India had criticised the election process in PoK. The Ministry of External Affairs had described the local elections as a "complete farce", arguing that voting could not conceal what it called an ongoing crackdown on protesters.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said the situation in PoK was defined by protests and violence, alleging that Pakistani authorities had responded with "bullets, blackouts, intimidation and repression". India had also alleged that at least 90 civilians had been killed in the crackdown since June.

The latest postponement means the final phase of the regional election remains incomplete, with voting in seven constituencies still awaiting a new schedule.

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