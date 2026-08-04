Pakistan Blocks Al Jazeera, Other News Websites Amid PoK Protest Coverage

Al Jazeera and several other news websites have reportedly been made inaccessible in parts of Pakistan amid coverage of the PoK unrest.
A post purportedly from Pakistan's I&B Ministry accused Al Jazeera of selective reporting.
The reported restrictions come as protests, violence, internet disruptions and allegations of security crackdowns continue in PoK ahead of the final phase of elections.
Several local and regional digital news websites, along with international broadcasters including Al Jazeera English, have been made inaccessible to users in parts of Pakistan amid heightened unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), an ANI report said.
The reported restrictions come as authorities face criticism over their handling of protests, alleged security crackdowns and disruptions to communications in the region.
Al Jazeera Reportedly Blocked In Pakistan
Social media users claimed that Al Jazeera had been blocked in Pakistan, while a post purportedly from the country's Information and Broadcasting Ministry accused the Qatari news outlet of “selective reporting” on the situation in PoK. The authenticity of the post has not been independently verified.
The reported restrictions come amid an escalation in digital censorship following critical coverage of the unrest in PoK. Protests continued through Sunday, August 2, with demonstrations also reported in other parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
The region has been witnessing unrest since June, with protests linked to political demands and grievances over governance and representation. Elections to the PoK Legislative Assembly are being held in phases and are scheduled to conclude on August 10.
Recent media reports have also highlighted prolonged internet disruptions, road blockades and the closure of businesses and essential services in parts of the region.
What Did Pakistan's I&B Ministry Allegedly Say?
A post purportedly issued by Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry has been circulating on social media. In it, the ministry allegedly accused Al Jazeera of “yellow journalism” and “selective reporting”.
The purported post accused the channel of selectively covering polling stations in Muzaffarabad and alleged that its reporting sought to misrepresent the elections and voting process. However, the authenticity of the post has not been independently verified.
Al Jazeera had earlier reported that Muzaffarabad appeared to have largely stayed away from voting amid the unrest. Its coverage also highlighted an internet shutdown that had reportedly continued for more than 50 days in parts of the region, making on-the-ground reporting difficult.
JAAC Releases Purported Footage Of Security Forces
Meanwhile, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has been at the forefront of the protests, released purported footage showing security personnel allegedly dragging and assaulting an unarmed civilian on a street in Muzaffarabad.
According to the committee, a person in civilian clothes was allegedly standing alongside security forces and firing at protesters.
The claims surrounding the footage could not be independently verified.
The protests in PoK have seen violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces, with reports of civilian deaths and injuries. The unrest has unfolded alongside the region's phased legislative elections.
PoK Unrest: Death Toll Claims Vary
According to figures cited by ANI from the Human Rights Council of PoK, 80 people have died in the unrest so far. The figures include 33 civilian deaths before July 27 and another 43 civilian deaths from July 27 onwards in Rawalakot, Mirpur and Muzaffarabad. Four PoK police personnel were also reported killed.
Death toll figures have varied across sources and have changed as the violence has continued. Al Jazeera had reported nearly 40 deaths in clashes by late July, while other reports subsequently cited higher figures following intensified violence around the elections.
The reported restrictions on news websites come as scrutiny grows over media access and the flow of information from the region. With internet services disrupted in parts of PoK and protests continuing, access to independent reporting remains a key issue surrounding the ongoing unrest.